Armenian clerics detained following priest’s interview

Authorities have detained several priests of the Armenian Apostolic Church, including Father Paren Arakelyan of the Sagmosavank Monastery and Archbishop Mkrtich Proshyan of the Aragatsotn Diocese, the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin reported. Initial reports mentioned seven detainees. Later, that number rose to ten. Armenia’s National Security Service and Investigative Committee are carrying out operations at the diocese’s headquarters.

The authorities arrested the priests after priest Aram Zograbyan gave an interview to Public Television. In it, he alleged that someone forced members of the Church to take part in campaign rallies of a political party ahead of the 2021 elections.

Daniel Ioannisyan, head of the NGO Union of Informed Citizens, said he filed a report to the Prosecutor’s Office based on Zograbyan’s statements.

Church spokesperson Yesai Artenyan called the detentions “part of an anti-church campaign by the authorities.”

In response, Ioannisyan told Radio Azatutyun that the investigation was a legitimate step. He said: “This is not a campaign. Several NGOs, including ours, initiated it. Forcing anyone to attend a political rally is a criminal offence in Armenia. The state must act accordingly.”

This is what is known so far.

Statement of the Investigative Committee

Regarding the detention of the clergymen, the Investigative Committee said that it is taking the necessary measures as part of a preliminary criminal investigation.

According to the official statement, investigators launched the case “on the grounds of abuse of official or professional authority, or coercion to organise or take part in a gathering.” The statement also mentions possible material incentives for participating in such gatherings.

However, the agency did not provide any further details or specifics.

The whereabouts of four priests remain unknown

Lawyer Ara Zograbyan announced earlier today that authorities still do not disclose the whereabouts of Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan, head of the Aragatsotn Diocese. He expressed outrage at the Investigative Committee’s refusal to reveal the bishop’s location.

“Essentially, the authorities are hiding the whereabouts of a person who, even if lawfully detained, remains under state jurisdiction. They have placed him outside the protection of the law,” said lawyer Marine Farmanyan.

The legal team filed a request with the police to open a criminal case over the “forcible disappearance of a high-ranking cleric.”

By the time of publication, authorities had not disclosed the locations of four other detained priests. However, the Ombudsman’s Office later confirmed that Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan is held at the central office of the Investigative Committee.

Bishop Mkrtich Proshyan is the nephew of Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians. The Catholicos ordained him as a hieromonk in 2001. In 2010, the Catholicos promoted him to bishop and appointed him head of the Aragatsotn Diocese.

The clergymen are currently being questioned as witnesses

Lawyers representing the clergymen shared some details with journalists. They said law enforcement officers searched the priests’ homes and the Aragatsotn Diocese building before detaining them.

“Authorities also detained lay staff working at the diocese. They seized documents, computers, and phones, including devices belonging to family members of one detainee who is not a cleric. Investigators are treating the clergymen as witnesses, even though authorities forcibly brought them in,” said lawyer Ara Zograbyan.

Lawyer Armine Fanyan added that the detainees refused to answer investigators’ questions without their lawyers present. “Authorities issued summonses to the priests. They will question them later in the presence of a lawyer.”

The legal team said the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin had authorised them to represent the priests. However, investigators denied them entry to the agency. The lawyers then filed a complaint with the police.

“This is a criminal offence”

Daniel Ioannisyan, head of the NGO Union of Informed Citizens, said authorities need to investigate the claims made in priest Aram Zograbyan’s interview.

“Since forcing people to attend rallies constitutes a criminal offence under both the previous and current Criminal Code, the Union of Informed Citizens filed a report with the Prosecutor’s Office on 17 September,” he said.

He stressed that the NGO acts this way “in all cases when someone publicly reports a crime against the democratic system.”

At the same time, the NGO said it has “no other information or details about the alleged crime or its possible perpetrators.”

Ombudsman’s rapid response team was dispatched to the Investigative Committee

The Ombudsman’s office confirmed that it had already received information about the detention of the clergymen from media reports and social media. In addition, one of the lawyers called the office hotline.

“On the Ombudsman’s instructions, the rapid response team visited the Investigative Committee to assess on-site the conditions in which authorities are ensuring the rights of the detained individuals and to review the grounds for their detention,” the statement said.

