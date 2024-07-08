Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, July 8, Azerbaijan. The Karabakh Declaration was adopted at the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha
● An informal summit of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Shusha (photo). Presidents of Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and the unrecognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus participated. Turkey was represented at the event by the Vice President due to Erdogan’s visit to Berlin. The summit’s leaders signed the Karabakh Declaration.
● “The Organization of Turkic States should become one of the world’s centers of power,” said President Ilham Aliyev. “Azerbaijan has always strived for the close cohesion of the Turkic world and the enhancement of its political, economic, and military power. The 21st century should be the century of prosperity for the Turkic world,” he said at the informal summit in Shusha.
● “The main condition for signing a lasting peace between Baku and Yerevan is the cessation of territorial claims against Azerbaijan enshrined in the Armenian Constitution,” said Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov at the Organization of Turkic States meeting in Shusha.
● RussNeft has exited its production assets in Azerbaijan, which it had owned since the early 2000s. “In 2015, Azerbaijani media called GEA (RussNeft’s asset in the country) the largest foreign company engaged in onshore oil production in Azerbaijan. The holding owned five companies in the form of joint ventures and subsidiaries, developing 16 oil fields with reserves estimated at about 20 million tons,” reports Russian publication RBC. The reasons for the decision are not disclosed, but the company has long been divesting all its foreign assets and focusing on operations within Russia, RBC writes.
● The Azerbaijani football club “Qarabağ” has risen 14 positions in the world rankings. In the new list published by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), the team ranks 39th.
● A large amount of dead fish has washed ashore on the Baku coast of the Caspian Sea. The causes are currently unknown.
-
Monday, July 8, Armenia. NGOs are protesting Kevin Spacey's role as honorary guest at the "Golden Apricot" film festival
● The “Golden Apricot” International Film Festival opened in Yerevan. The honorary guest of the 21st festival is Hollywood actor and two-time Oscar winner Kevin Spacey. This year, organizers abandoned the traditional red carpet, replacing it with carpets made by local artisans based on designs by artist David Kochunts. The festival is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Sergey Parajanov and Charles Aznavour.
● The American University of Armenia canceled a creative meeting with Kevin Spacey under pressure from public organizations. They believe that Spacey, who has been accused of harassment, should not be honored or have his talent placed above moral values. Several NGOs are preparing to hold protests at the Cinema House, where the meeting with the Hollywood actor will take place.
● Yesterday, Armenia celebrated Vardavar, one of the most beloved holidays of the Armenian Apostolic Church – the Transfiguration of the Lord. On this day, it is customary to drench each other with water, symbolizing the cleansing of sins.
-
Monday, July 8, Georgia. The "Partner-2024" military exercises are being held without the USA or any Western partners for the first time
● The Ministry of Defense is conducting the traditional interagency military exercises “Partner – 2024”, but for the first time, no Western partners are participating. Last year, the exercises included the US and Lithuania. The US Department of Defense stated that American participation was postponed “as part of a review of bilateral relations between the countries, due to false accusations by the Georgian government against the US and other Western entities.” Representatives of the Georgian government have repeatedly claimed that America is governed by a certain “Global War Party” and passed the “foreign agents” law despite several warnings from Washington not to do so. However, the Georgian Defense Minister called the US decision not to participate in the exercises “incomprehensible.” Read more here
● “Bidzina Ivanishvili (oligarch, honorary chairman of the ruling party) wants to turn Georgia into an oasis of evading international sanctions for Russia and China. This is evidenced by the transfer of the port construction project in Anaklia to a Chinese company. This means that Georgia’s movement towards Europe will slow down, and the new generation will have to wait longer to live in a European, democratic country,” said Mark Mullen, former head of “Transparency International – Georgia” in an interview with the Georgian edition of “Radio Liberty”.
● Georgia bid farewell to the great violinist Liana Isakadze. She was 78 years old and had conducted orchestras in Austria, Finland, Italy, Germany, Sweden, Slovakia, Switzerland, France, and Spain. Her name is included in the encyclopedia “2,000 Outstanding Musicians of the 20th Century” by the International Biographical Center of Cambridge.
● The film “Panoptikum” by Georgian director Giorgi Sikharulidze has been awarded the Ecumenical Jury Prize at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. This is a joint production of Georgia, France, Italy, and Romania, set in Georgia in 2018. The main character is 16-year-old Sandro, who searches for his identity amidst both traditional and modern ideological and cultural norms, each of which can sometimes become radical.
● In Tbilisi, several people beat up a courier from the company “Glovo” after he delivered an order to them and then shot at him, presumably with an airgun. The young man underwent surgery in the hospital, and an investigation has been launched, but there are no reports of arrests in connection with the incident yet.
-
