Compromat on the ‘Georgian Dream’

Referring to an anonymous source in Washington, the Georgian branch of Radio Liberty reports that the US possesses information that ‘could damage the reputation of representatives of the Georgian political elite.’

Work on the MEGOBARI bill, which entails support for Georgia in the event of its return to the path of democracy, has been underway in the US for several months, as Congress expected the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’ to pursue the adoption of the “foreign agents” bill – after it was revoked last year amidst protests.

According to the source, Washington believes that exposing Russian agents among the Georgian elite, as well as evidence of trading with Chinese influence, will undermine the assertions of the ‘Georgian Dream’ that it is defending the nation’s sovereignty through the “foreign agents” bill.

The bill, developed by Republican congressman Joe Wilson, calls on the Biden administration, among other things, to report on Russian intelligence assets in Georgia, as well as Chinese influence, including in the security sphere.

According to the source, work on these issues, including the sanctions list and details of Russia and China’s harmful influence, is already underway, and if the MEGOBARI bill is approved, the relevant information could be announced in the short term.

“Sanctions could be painful, as the level of dollarization in the Georgian economy is high, and bank loans and deposits are issued in dollars,” explains the Radio Liberty source.

“If the Georgian government abandons its taken anti-democratic course, the US will consider the possibility of providing Georgia with an important military and trade package and liberalizing the visa regime. As reported by POLITICO, this is stated in a bill prepared by American congressman Joe Wilson.

According to the bill, Washington may sign a comprehensive package of economic and security support for Georgia if its government renounces its increasingly anti-Western rhetoric and halts its rollback in terms of human rights.

The US will initiate negotiations on the opening of a ‘strong preferential trade regime’ if the country meets key political criteria.

Liberalization of the visa regime for Georgian citizens is also possible.

Furthermore, the bill instructs American officials to develop a package of military assistance to Georgia, including ‘providing security and defense equipment ideally suited for territorial defense against Russian aggression, as well as conducting operations with the appropriate training, maintenance, and support of elements.’

In response, the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream’ released a statement stating that American politicians are ‘making mistake after mistake’ and are speaking to Georgians in the language of blackmail.”