"2025 will be the year of freedom from liberal fascism," says Georgian PM

Irakli Kobakhidze on liberal fascism

The prime minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, stated at a government meeting that 2025 should be the “year of freedom from liberal fascism,” and the government will do everything to achieve this.

Kobakhidze also called the decisions by the U.S. and the European Union to suspend defense funding and postpone exercises “unsuccessful” and explained that such decisions are counterproductive.

What did the prime minister of Georgia say?

2024 will be the year of the defeat of liberal fascism. On October 26, it will be defeated in Georgia, and 2025 should become the year of complete liberation of Georgian society, the Georgian state, and Georgian politics from liberal fascism:

‘We have all the resources for this, and I am confident that next year our politics and society will be completely free from liberal fascism, for which we will do everything possible.’

On the U.S. and EU decision

“I want to respond to the decision of the United States and the European Union to suspend defense funding. This decision is unsuccessful, as I have already mentioned. It is regrettable because it does not meet our expectations for a reset in relations.

I would also like to point out that, in light of the political events of the last four years, these relations truly need a reset – to which the Georgian side, our government, and our state are fully prepared, and we await the next steps.

Of course, such decisions are counterproductive from this perspective, but I still hope that in the future, pragmatic, rational, correct, and fair steps will be taken, and it is these steps that will help reset relations between the U.S. and Georgia. We are ready for this from start to finish.”

On July 7 of this year, it became known that the United States indefinitely postponed the joint U.S.-Georgian military exercises “Noble Partner 2024,” which have been held in Georgia since 2016. The European Union has also frozen military aid to Georgia. This amounts to 30 million euros, which were intended to be transferred from the European Peace Fund (EPF) to the Georgian Defense Forces, as announced by the EU Ambassador to Georgia, Paweł Herczyński, on July 9.

“Thanks to Natia Turnava, the stability of the lari is ensured”

“As you know, we have observed temporary fluctuations [in the Georgian currency rate] over a period of time, which our opposition had high hopes for. However, thanks to rapid economic growth and effective management, the lari quickly returned to its original level. For this, I would like to especially thank the National Bank, and personally Natia Turnava [Acting Head of the National Bank of Georgia], who effectively managed this process and ultimately ensured the stability of the national currency.

You all remember how, in the past, the opposition, their patrons, and friends tried to staff the National Bank of Georgia with their personnel. I don’t even want to imagine what would have happened if the National Bank were staffed with opposition personnel today. We remember such processes from past years, and of course, we could not allow a repetition of this.

We have rapid economic growth. According to preliminary data, high growth rates will be recorded in June as well, we have very good trends, and we expect a good tourist season. The available data, data from the first two quarters, is very encouraging.

Under these conditions, we have all the prerequisites to achieve better economic indicators this year than last year.”

“The budget increases by $191 million”

“We will be able to increase this year’s budget by a total of 519 million lari [about $191 million], and we have already discussed the approximate allocation of this amount. We believe these funds will be distributed as follows:

The healthcare budget will increase by 115 million lari [about $42.2 million];

The defense budget will increase by 100 million lari [about $36.7 million];

The education budget will amount to 80 million lari [about $29.4 million];

The budget for the Ministry of Culture and Sport will be 33 million lari [about $12.1 million];

10 million lari [about $3.6 million] will be allocated to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Regional Development;

The budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will increase by six million lari [about $2.2 million];

Three million lari [about $1.1 million] will be allocated to the Central Election Commission;

60 million lari [about $22 million] will be added to disaster relief measures;

102 million lari [about $37.5 million] will be transferred to municipalities.”

Irakli Kobakhidze on liberal fascism