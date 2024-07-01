Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, July 1, Azerbaijan. AZAL is launching flights to Karabakh for the first time
● In Azerbaijan, the prices of diesel fuel (by 25%) and 92-octane gasoline (by 10%) have increased. Now, 1 liter of diesel costs 1 manat (about $0.59), and 92-octane gasoline costs 1 manat 10 qapiks (about $0.65). Following this, the cost of public transportation has also risen. A single trip on the Baku metro and buses now costs 50 qapiks (about $0.29), a 25% increase. Additionally, prices for household waste collection services have increased for both residents and businesses.
● For the first time in its history, Azerbaijan’s state airline AZAL is launching regular flights to Karabakh. Starting July 13, flights will operate from Baku to Fuzuli and back on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
● Russian warships have left the Baku port. The small artillery ship “Volgodonsk” and the combat hydrographic ship “Anatoly Guivin” were in Azerbaijan on a friendly visit.
● Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov is visiting Italy. Today, a congress and exhibition on the green energy transition begins there.
● Azerbaijan and Russia have discussed the joint operation of the Samur hydropower plant. The discussions took place at the 26th meeting of the Joint Commission on the division of water resources of the transboundary Samur River.
● During All Saints’ Week, Bishop Alexy of Baku and Azerbaijan performed the Divine Liturgy at the Cathedral of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
📹 Indian filmmakers are shooting a Bollywood-style film in the center of Baku.
Monday, July 1, Armenia. There is public discontent in Armenia over Kevin Spacey's invitation as an honorary guest at the "Golden Apricot" film festival
● Samvel Siramarkyan became the European champion at the U16 Youth Boxing Championship in Sarajevo, defeating Russia’s Arseny Stolnikov.
● Leader of the opposition movement “Tavush for the Motherland,” Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, met with Goris Mayor Arush Arushanyan during a visit to Syunik. Arushanyan was arrested in 2021 for abuse of power, fraud, and other charges. While in custody, he was re-elected as the mayor of the community and was released in 2022.
● The security factor in the border areas of Syunik remains dominant, wrote Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of the “I Have Honor” faction, on social media.
● In Yerevan, the “Hoha” center has been revived to support children of fallen soldiers. Originally established in the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, the center now employs mothers of those who were killed or wounded in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflicts as counselors.
● Strong winds damaged roofs and uprooted trees in several districts of Yerevan, as well as in the cities of Vagharshapat and Vanadzor.
● Many in Armenia are displeased with the decision to invite American actor Kevin Spacey as an honorary guest at the “Golden Apricot” international film festival in Yerevan. The controversy stems from accusations of harassment against the actor. Although he was not found guilty in court, many believe that inviting him prioritizes his talent over empathy for the victims of violence.
Monday, July 1, Georgia. "Sometimes a defeat is a victory! Thank you to our guys!" - President Salome Zourabichvili
● The Georgian national football team has concluded its participation in the European Championship. On June 30, the Round of 16 match against Spain at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany, ended with a 4-1 victory for their opponents.
● Giorgi Kochorashvili, midfielder (pictured): “What a tournament we played in! We got this far thanks to hard work, dedication, and talent. We must continue to progress and strengthen; the kids are watching us. We will definitely keep moving forward.”
● President Salome Zourabichvili: “Sometimes a defeat is a victory! Thank you to our guys!”
● Thirty-six countries have jointly called on the Georgian government to repeal the “foreign agents” law and cease the campaign of intimidation against opponents. The statement was made public at a session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
● The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly has adopted a resolution recognizing Russia’s aggression in Ukraine as genocide, according to the official channel of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.
● The Georgian Super Cup final will take place on July 3, featuring a match between Dinamo Tbilisi and Torpedo Kutaisi.
