Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video
Monday, July 15, Georgia
● Georgian national football team player Giorgi Mikautadze won the “Golden Boot,” scoring three goals at Euro 2024. Five other players also received the top scorer award: Jamal Musiala (Germany), Ivan Schranz (Slovakia), Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Dani Olmo (Spain), and Harry Kane (England).
The Georgian national team was eliminated from their first European Championship in the Round of 16, losing to Spain.
● The article of the Constitution on Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations is nonsense, according to Irakli Rukhadze, owner of the pro-government TV company “Imedi.” In a recent interview with the channel, he stated that a survey had been conducted, and only two to three percent of respondents considered the prospect of joining the European Union very important.
● In Tskhinvali, unknown assailants shot Sergo and Leva Kabisov, nephews of former leader of Georgia’s breakaway region Anatoly Bibilov. Both brothers were hospitalized. Local media initially remained silent about the incident and only began reporting on it after the news had spread on social media. Investigation is ongoing to determine the circumstances of the shooting.
● U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen plans to visit Georgia in October to observe the parliamentary elections, according to Demna Devdarini, head of the Washington bureau of the TV channel “Formula.”
● “This is the Handwriting of the Global War Party!” – Georgia’s ruling party has attributed the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to a mystical organization they claim rules the world (and, recently, has tried to stage a revolution in Georgia).
“The Global War Party’s methods stay unchanged. In the 21st century, liberal fascism, radicalism, polarization, hatred, and bloody attacks on politicians have become commonplace in America and Europe,” Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze wrote on Meta.
MP Mamuka Mdinaradze agreed: “Political violence and assassination attempts, subversive actions, and the propaganda of lies, wars, and destruction are the hallmarks of the Global War Party and liberal fascism. And yet, some claim that there is no war party and that it was invented by Georgian Dream.”
● Russian military forces have illegally detained a Georgian citizen near the village of Adzvi in the Gori municipality, close to the separation line with the Tskhinvali region, according to Georgia’s State Security Service.
The agency has not disclosed the detainee’s name or provided details. It activated the EU Monitoring Mission’s “hotline” and reported the incident to the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions and international partners.
● “Not too late yet, but time is running out” – experts are debating the opposition’s chances in the upcoming autumn elections. For more details, visit: https://jam-news.net/opposition-and-elections-in-georgia/
Monday, July 15, Azerbaijan
● Candidate registration has begun for Azerbaijan’s snap parliamentary elections, scheduled for September 1.
● The price of Aİ-95 gasoline in Azerbaijan has decreased by 20% as of today, bringing it down to 1.60 manat (approximately $0.94) per liter. This follows a 10% increase in the price of the more popular Aİ-92 gasoline two weeks ago, and a 25% increase in diesel prices on July 1.
● President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev condemned the attack on Donald Trump, stating, “This attack is shocking and horrifying. I strongly condemn this act of political violence and wish President Trump a speedy recovery,” in a post on social media platform X.
● “For a peace treaty to be signed, it is important to amend the Armenian Constitution to constitutionally end territorial claims against Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev stated in a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid.
● Observers from the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly are preparing to monitor Azerbaijan’s snap parliamentary elections on September 1. The monitoring team will be led by Russian Federation Council Vice Speaker Konstantin Kosachev.
● Mehriban Alekperzade, artistic director of the Azerbaijan National Drama Theater, has been awarded the annual CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Chingiz Aitmatov Prize. Alekperzade is the first woman to receive this international award.
● The Armenian version of the Azerbaijani song “Karabakh,” titled “Sirun Jan,” has been removed from YouTube for copyright infringement. “Efforts are being made to remove this song from other platforms as well,” stated the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and the Intellectual Property Agency in a joint statement.
Monday, July 15, Armenia
● Nikol Pashinyan condemned the attack on Donald Trump and wished him a speedy recovery. “Acts of violence have no place in a democratic society,” wrote the Armenian Prime Minister on X.
● Nikol Pashinyan posted a video of himself boarding a plane with his family. He flew on a regular flight in economy class, surrounded by ordinary passengers. It was later revealed that he was traveling to Berlin to watch the Spain-England match.
He also shared a photo of his meeting with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who had invited him to watch the game.
● Armenia’s U16 basketball team defeated their Azerbaijani peers to secure third place in Division C of the European Championship. The Armenian team won the match in Tirana with a score of 71:63.
