Three more Georgian opposition parties unite for elections

Three Georgian opposition parties unite

The three opposition parties — Akhali, Droa, and Girchi – More Freedom — will participate in the 2024 parliamentary elections with a unified list. They will begin a joint election campaign.

“The Time for Change” is the slogan of their alliance, and their number on the ballot will be 4.

The decision to unite was announced today, July 9.

At this stage, another opposition party, Lelo, is not part of the new alliance, although they have also been in negotiations.

“We consider Lelo a very reliable and important partner. Our views had minor differences, so we haven’t reached an agreement yet, but obviously, this is not a finished process. Naturally, these negotiations will continue — and not just with Lelo. There’s still plenty of time,” said Nika Gvaramia, co-chairman of Akhali.

Elene Khoshtaria, leader of Droa, emphasized the opposition’s responsibility to offer a choice to society:

“I understand that everyone’s preferences cannot always be satisfied. I understand disagreements, quarrels, and emotions, but I feel the responsibility for the opposition to offer society a choice, and that choice is unity.”

Zurab Japaridze, leader of Girchi – More Freedom, highlighted Georgia’s unique opportunity to become a full member of the European Union in five years:

“The only thing preventing this is the existing Russian regime governing this country. Therefore, changing this regime on October 26 is a crucial issue and a historical task, and for this, three things need to be done.”

According to Japaridze, these three things are:

Maximum mobilization of Georgian citizens, both inside and outside the country, at the polling stations on October 26.

Protecting the voters’ votes after they come to the polls.

Configuring the opposition wing in such a way that prevents the Russian regime from accumulating critical votes.

Salome Samadashvili, a member of Lelo, stated to Radio Free Europe that for her party, it is important that this proposal represents a new political platform, which is why there were some disagreements. However, she said that Lelo’s doors are open for consultations:

“We communicate not only with those who united today but also with various groups, socially active citizens, and parties. Therefore, it is important for us to find a formula that offers society what it expects.”

When asked if negotiations with the new alliance will continue, Samadashvili said, “The main task is to change the Ivanishvili regime, and therefore, Lelo does not rule out cooperation with all who oppose this regime.”

This is the second political platform created by opposition parties for the elections. Yesterday, it was announced that the National Movement and Strategy Agmashenebeli will go to the elections with a unified list. The new platform includes new faces, including those who have not previously been members of any political party.

Less than four months remain until the parliamentary elections in October. After the March protests and football fever, the country is turning its attention back to the elections.

In the parliamentary elections on October 26, forming an electoral bloc is prohibited. Therefore, parties need to find alternative solutions. They need to agree on how they will participate in the October elections, how many political centers there will be, and who will ally with whom.

The parliamentary elections in Georgia are scheduled for October 26, 2024. The ruling party, Georgian Dream, has unofficially already started its campaign. Their goal is to remain in power for a fourth term.

The opposition and civil society view these elections as equivalent to a referendum. These elections will determine Georgia’s direction—whether it will finally break away from the civilized West or seize historical opportunities to return to the path of European integration.

