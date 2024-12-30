Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, December 30, Georgia. Kavelashvili inaugurated by the ruling party; Zourabichvili remains president
● On December 29, the inauguration of Mikhail Kavelashvili, the president appointed by the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, took place in the parliament building. His legitimacy is not recognized by the opposition, civil society, or non-governmental organizations active in Georgia. Western partners of Georgia have also refrained from congratulating him on his victory. At the same time, a large rally in support of President Salome Zourabichvili was held outside the presidential administration building. Zourabichvili’s term officially ended on December 29, but she announced that she will remain president until new parliamentary elections are held. She is backed in this stance by the opposition and hundreds of thousands of participants in ongoing protests demanding elections and a lawful transfer of power. Some Western partners of Georgia are also calling on the authorities to hold new parliamentary elections. Read more here
● Today, a package of amendments restricting human rights came into force. The parliament, composed entirely of “Georgian Dream” deputies, passed the laws in mid-December, and they were signed yesterday by Kavelashvili, the party-appointed president. The changes include a ban on the use of fireworks, lasers, and masks during public gatherings. Penalties have been significantly increased, new criminal offenses have been introduced, and additional grounds for arrest have been established. Employment processes in state institutions have also been simplified, including the ability to dismiss and hire employees more easily. One notable change is that even if a court rules in favor of an individual, the state is no longer obligated to reinstate them in their job. Read more here
● After the inauguration of the Georgian Dream-backed president, he, along with party members, the appointed prime minister, ministers, and the speaker of parliament, participated in a conference of Georgian ambassadors held at the Bodbe Hotel in Sighnaghi. The event focused on discussing Georgia’s foreign policy priorities.
● Dutch Foreign Minister Kaspar Veldkamp called on the Georgian authorities to “consider holding new parliamentary elections based on OSCE recommendations.” He also expressed admiration for “Salome Zourabichvili’s leadership and her steadfast commitment to Georgia’s European path” and for “the citizens of Georgia, who have been peacefully defending their democratic and European future in the streets for over a month, despite violence and intimidation.”
● Senator Joe Wilson, Republican and Chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission: “Peaceful Protests are most effective in the tradition of MLK & Vaslav Havel. War criminal Putin wants violence to further oppression! The civilized world supports Georgian Patriot Freedom Fighters who with peaceful resistance will prevail as in Bucharest with Ceaușescu fleeing!”
● The Nordic and Baltic countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Sweden) issued a joint statement expressing concern over the situation in Georgia. The official text was shared on X by Latvia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baiba Braže. The statement emphasizes that these countries are long-time supporters of Georgia’s European aspirations and stress the urgent need to assist Georgia in resolving its political crisis. The Nordic and Baltic nations urged the Georgian authorities to consider holding new elections based on OSCE recommendations.
● Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: “The people and authorities of Georgia understand everything and will not become pawns in the hands of the West. The events in Georgia are a result of double standards […] They demand a reversal of election results certified as free even by a tarnished organization like the OSCE ODIHR. Why should the results be overturned? Simply because the people’s choice did not please the puppet masters in Washington and Brussels. The U.S. and the EU are trying to force Tbilisi into a false dilemma: ‘with us or against us.'”
On Saturday, December 28, a large-scale “Living Chain of Unity” demonstration took place in Tbilisi and nine other cities. Hundreds of thousands of people joined hands, forming a chain across the entire city. In Tbilisi, the chain connected eight bridges. Video by Levan Tsikarishvili, photos by David Pipia.
Footage by Levan Tsikarishvili captured today’s “Chain of Unity” in #TbilisiProtests from above. Hundreds of thousands of people joined hands, forming a line that connected eight bridges across the entire city. https://t.co/22qOoNSwbm pic.twitter.com/9BZl4PgDqf
— JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) December 28, 2024
-
Monday, December 30, Azerbaijan. "We heard nothing from Russia except nonsensical versions in the first three days," - Ilham Aliyev about the plane crash
● “Of course, the Azerbaijani plane was shot down accidentally. Naturally, there can be no question of any deliberate terrorist act. Therefore, acknowledging the mistake, promptly apologizing to Azerbaijan, a friendly country, and communicating this to the public – all these were measures and steps that should have been taken. Unfortunately, for the first three days, we heard nothing from Russia except for nonsensical versions,” said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with AzTV.
● The funeral of the captain of the AZAL airline plane, which crashed in Aktau, the second pilot, and the flight attendant, who died in the tragedy, took place at the II Honorary Alley in Baku (pictured). They were posthumously awarded the title of National Heroes of Azerbaijan.
● The temporary stay period in Azerbaijan without a visa for citizens of the Russian Federation and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia will not exceed 90 days within one calendar year. This decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. The ruling will come into effect on January 1, 2025. Previously, the stay period for Russians in Azerbaijan was 180 days per year. This is a response to the decision of Russian authorities, who similarly restricted the stay period for citizens of Azerbaijan and some other post-Soviet countries.
-
Monday, December 30, Armenia. Ovik Agazaryan, expelled from the ruling party amid scandals, is founding a new party
● Excluded from the ruling “Civil Contract” party amid scandals, Ovik Agazaryan is founding a new political party. The former MP announced on social media that it will be called the “United National Socialist Party.”
● Several flights to Yerevan had to land in airports in other countries due to fog and low visibility.
● A horrific chain car accident occurred on Sunday morning in the Ararat region: more than 100 cars collided on a 2-3 km stretch of the Masis-Marmarashen road, according to a crime news website. Additionally, two people were hit, one of whom died on the spot. The cause of the accident is cited as fog and icy roads.
The Charents Arch in the village of Vokchaberd is located between the pagan temple of Garni and the Christian monastery complex of Geghard. Photo by Artur Adilkhanian.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 23-27 December, 2024