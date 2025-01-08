'Party of global war,' 'deep state,' and other conspiracy theories in Georgian Dream's statement

Georgian Dream comments on West

On 8 January 2025, Georgian Dream published a lengthy statement on Facebook, issued on behalf of the party’s political council, attempting to explain the ongoing developments in Georgia.

The statement, for instance, blames Western countries for the crisis in the country, using terms like the “party of global war” and the “deep state.”

Key points from statement

The “party of global war” does not rest and continues its attempts to drag Georgia into a war, something Georgian Dream opposes. For this, the “party of global war” imposes sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, punishing him for promoting peace. The “party of global war” operates through the “deep state,” a secret global network whose members include almost all European and American leaders and high-ranking officials.

The Georgian Dream political council portrays U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as an ally and comrade in the fight against the “deep state.”

The statement also emphasizes that Georgian Dream has no intention of negotiating Georgia’s European integration until 2030.

What does the statement say? In detail:

“Party of global war” and “deep state”

The Georgian Dream political council’s statement begins by framing the financial sanctions and visa restrictions imposed by some European countries and the U.S. on high-ranking Georgian Dream officials as an “anti-Georgian step, undermining the trust of Georgian society in Western institutions.”

The ruling party of Georgia continues to blame the “party of global war” for the sanctions but this time adds the “deep state” to the list of culprits—a “global network controlled by the party of global war.”

“The deeper the ‘party of global war’ takes root in various countries, and the more its ‘deep state’ metastases spread—serving as the main tool of the party’s informal influence—the more anti-Georgian the stance of that country becomes toward the Georgian state and people,” the statement reads.

The Georgian Dream statement claims that virtually all high-ranking American and European politicians are members of a secret network called the “deep state”:

“All politicians and bureaucrats known for their anti-Georgian statements—be they presidents, prime ministers, parliamentarians, members of the European Parliament, diplomats, or officials—are members of the ‘deep state’ network, which does not serve Georgia’s interests […] and operates under the directives of the ‘party of global war.’”

The political council then provides a brief overview of the past four years, stating that during this period, the “deep state” has caused immense harm to both the U.S. and Europe. Georgian Dream accuses the “deep state,” not Vladimir Putin, of instigating the war in Ukraine.

“The ‘deep state’ has created significant economic problems for the European Union and plunged many countries around the world into the flames of war. The destructive actions of the ‘deep state’ and its patrons have also impacted our friendly country, Ukraine. Ukraine, which before 2014 had sovereignty, territorial integrity, peace, and an economy worth nearly $200 billion, is now almost destroyed, with the authors of Maidan bearing no responsibility for this.”

According to the authors of the statement, the motto of the “party of global war” aligns with Orwell’s principle: “War is peace, freedom is slavery, ignorance is strength.”

“War, slavery, ignorance, and the distortion of facts are the primary tools through which the ‘party of global war’ informally governs much of the modern world.”

Donald Trump as Georgian Dream’s “ally”

A significant portion of the Georgian Dream political council’s statement focuses on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump:

“The team of the U.S. President-elect has made encouraging statements about eradicating the ‘deep state’ from official U.S. institutions. Even before the election, President Trump declared, ‘Either America will destroy the deep state, or the deep state will destroy America.’”

Georgian Dream explicitly names Trump as its ally in the fight against the “deep state”:

“President Trump’s successful effort to dismantle the ‘deep state’ could ensure a qualitative reset in Georgian-American relations, which, in our opinion, equally serves the interests of both Georgia and the United States.”

Threat of a “second front”

According to Georgian Dream, the “party of global war” continues to aim at “Ukrainizing” Georgia and dragging the country into a war. The statement asserts that this has been avoided solely due to the efforts of Georgia’s ruling party. The political council believes this is why Western countries imposed sanctions on Georgian Dream leaders:

“As long as there is a first front in Ukraine, the threat of opening a second front in Georgia will remain. This is directly tied to the sanctions imposed by certain states on Georgian politicians and officials at the behest of the ‘party of global war’ and through the hands of the ‘deep state.‘”

The statement positions Georgia in opposition to other European nations, describing most of them as merely pretending to be independent states, incapable of defending their national interests.

The political council also criticizes recent EU decisions, claiming the European Parliament has already passed five anti-Georgian resolutions and will soon openly demand that Georgia join the war against Russia.

“These resolutions call for punishing Bidzina Ivanishvili, releasing Saakashvili and other criminals, repealing the law against LGBT propaganda, and more. The latest, fifth resolution demands something unprecedented: imposing sanctions on Russia and collapsing Georgia’s economy. Considering this trend, it is highly likely that the sixth resolution will openly ask us to start a war with Russia.”

The statement stresses that, while threats of war were previously made behind closed doors, they are now being voiced openly:

“‘Either you fight, or you will be punished’—this is the simple message Georgia and its people are receiving from the ‘party of global war.’”

Sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili

A significant portion of the statement is dedicated to listing the achievements of Bidzina Ivanishvili, the chair of Georgian Dream and Georgia’s de facto leader:

“Bidzina Ivanishvili is being sanctioned for replacing bloody authoritarianism in Georgia with democratic governance, ending systematic torture and killings, business racketeering, media takeovers, and election fraud, as well as growing the economy from $28 billion to $90 billion and bringing 12 years of uninterrupted peace to Georgia.”

According to Georgian Dream, “the ‘deep state’ is punishing Ivanishvili for peace.”

Former Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia

The statement also mentions Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, who is under Western sanctions, as well as police officers involved in dispersing protests against halting Georgia’s European integration. The political council draws parallels between them and former Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who is referred to as a “favourite” of the “party of global war” and the “deep state.”

“No one even considered imposing sanctions on Gakharia,” the authors write, recalling the dispersal of a peaceful demonstration on June 20, 2019 (the “Gavrilov Night”), which left “seven people with serious health issues.” The statement, however, omits the fact that Bidzina Ivanishvili was nominated as Prime Minister of Georgia following the Gavrilov Night crackdown.

Georgian society stands with Georgian Dream

“The Georgian society cannot be intimidated by Western sanctions,” the authors assert, despite the sanctions targeting officials rather than ordinary citizens.

“The public understands well that no sanctions can compare to the destruction of the country. Therefore, […] the Georgian people will not allow the ‘Ukrainization’ of Georgia over any sanctions.”

According to the Georgian Dream political council, the “party of global war” can only manipulate the opinions of a small fraction of the population.

“Local party of war”

In addition to the “global party of war,” the statement introduces the concept of a “local party of war,” referring to opposition groups and civil society members participating in pro-European protests.

According to the statement, the “local party of war” refuses to engage with any of the government’s proposals for public dialogue. It also accuses opposition figures of rejecting OSCE conclusions on parliamentary elections, despite previously insisting on inviting an OSCE monitoring mission to Georgia.

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson

The statement singles out U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson, the author of the “Georgia Support Act,” which facilitates sanctions against Georgian officials:

“Joe Wilson is one of the worst manifestations of the deep state—a degenerate politician with zero political culture who openly threatens to punish us if we don’t go to war.”

Georgian Dream claims Wilson acts on the orders of the “deep state,” allegedly following instructions from former Georgian Defence Minister Davit Kezerashvili.

“A man is a man, and a woman is a woman”

The statement also touches on the gender agenda, accusing the “deep state” of promoting values that deny basic gender distinctions:

“The metastases of the ‘deep state,’ which forbid calling a man a man and a woman a woman, have deeply infiltrated Western countries.”

Quoting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, the statement notes: “Soros lost Washington with the election of President Trump, but Brussels is still in his hands.” In this context, “Soros” is used as a symbol of the oligarchic network allegedly backing the “deep state.”

Disagreements with EU

The statement asserts that “eradicating the metastases of the ‘deep state’ in Europe is a necessary condition for resuming relations between Georgia and the European Union.”

According to the authors, these “metastases” are the reason for the EU’s “anti-Georgian policies” and its promotion of “blatant LGBT propaganda.”

Georgian Dream does not anticipate normalized relations with the EU before 2030:

“We hope that by 2030, the EU will have fully overcome the problem of informal oligarchic influence and the ‘deep state,’ creating conditions for Georgia’s accession to the union. Meanwhile, Georgia must not only passively wait for change but actively contribute to solving the EU’s problems.”

On the topic of European integration, Georgian Dream offers the following guiding principle:

“Towards Europe—with peace, dignity, and prosperity. This should become the key principle for not only Georgia but every EU member state until 2030.”