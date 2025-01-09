Georgian opposition coalitions urge PACE not to confirm credentials of Georgian delegation

Georgian opposition addresses PACE

Three opposition coalitions that passed the electoral threshold in the parliamentary elections (“Unity – National Movement,” “Strong Georgia,” and “Coalition for Change”) have appealed to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to refrain from confirming the credentials of Georgia’s parliamentary delegation. They argue that both the parliament and the president elected by it lack legitimacy.

The parliamentary elections on October 26 triggered mass protests across Georgia. Four opposition entities that won seats in parliament—three coalitions and one party—unanimously declared the election process fraudulent, refused to recognize the legitimacy of the new parliament, and declined their mandates. President Salome Zourabichvili also denounced the elections as rigged and the newly elected parliament and all its decisions as illegitimate. She stated she would remain in office until new parliamentary elections are held to enable a lawful change of power in the country. On November 28, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of “Georgian Dream” announced that Georgia would suspend EU membership negotiations until 2028. This announcement sparked a new wave of continuous protests. Tens of thousands of people are demanding the protection of the constitution, which enshrines the country’s commitment to European integration, and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

What does coalition’s statement say?

“We, representatives of Georgia’s political parties, appeal to you with a request not to confirm the credentials of Georgia’s delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as the parliamentary elections held on October 26, 2024, were marred by gross violations that contradict international standards and the will of the Georgian people.

The ‘parliament’ formed as a result of election fraud and the ‘president’ elected by it lacks legitimacy. The delegation that Georgian Dream may send to the Assembly will consist solely of representatives of the self-proclaimed regime.

It is also important to note that the leaders of the Georgian Dream, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, are under international sanctions for their responsibility in Georgia’s democratic backsliding and widespread human rights violations. Peaceful Georgian protesters are facing repression, arrests, and violence, further exacerbating the political crisis in the country.

We demand:

The immediate release of all political prisoners; The holding of new, free, and fair elections.

The principled position of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe [on these issues] is crucial for protecting democratic values in Georgia.”

On January 6, 2025, it became known that OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Pia Kauma postponed her visit to Georgia at the request of the Georgian opposition. Kauma announced this decision on the social media platform X.

“Following discussions and after close consideration, I’ve decided to postpone visiting Georgia until a time that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s engagement would be most effective. We remain ready to listen to all voices and offer assistance in implementing OSCE ODIHR election recommendations,” she wrote.

On January 4, European Parliament member Richard Coles stated that, according to his information, Pia Kauma planned to visit Georgia from January 8 to 10.

Following this announcement, three Georgian opposition coalitions wrote a letter to the President of the Assembly, urging her to postpone the visit until the “regime takes steps toward scheduling new parliamentary elections and releasing political prisoners.” The letter argued that this would be the best course of action in light of the current situation in Georgia, including violations of constitutional and international democratic principles, illegal arrests, and violence against protesters.