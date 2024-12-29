Georgia's divide: ruling party's president Kavelashvili sworn in, Zourabichvili hailed as people's president

Zourabichvili and Kavelashvili are the presidents of Georgia

Two conflicting events unfolded simultaneously in Tbilisi, Georgia on 29 December, 2024, underscoring the country’s deep political divide.

In the parliament building, the ruling Georgian Dream party inaugurated Mikheil Kavelashvili as president. However, his legitimacy is rejected by the opposition, much of civil society, and a significant portion of the public.

At the same time, at 11 a.m., President Salome Zourabichvili, whose term officially ended on December 29, addressed thousands gathered outside the Orbeliani Palace, the presidential residence. Zourabichvili reiterated her commitment to remaining president until new, fair parliamentary elections are held, calling herself the sole legitimate authority in Georgia.

Supported by the opposition, ongoing mass protests, and statements from several Western leaders, Zourabichvili pledged to leave the presidential residence but vowed to stay with the people and continue her fight for democratic change.

“I will leave the residence and stand with the people,” says Zourabichvili

The central question dominating Georgian politics was answered: would Salome Zourabichvili vacate the presidential residence, or would her continued presence there deepen the country’s divisions?

In the preceding days, Zourabichvili had repeatedly stated she would remain in office and stay in the building. This prompted threats from ruling party-backed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who warned that refusal to leave could result in her imprisonment.

Ultimately, Zourabichvili announced her decision to leave the residence but pledged to “stand with the people and continue the fight both inside and outside the country.“

A symbolic moment captured attention on social media: Zourabichvili wore the same outfit in the colors of the Georgian flag that she had donned during her inauguration six years ago.

“Six years ago, I swore an oath on the constitution to serve the country and its people. That oath remains the same, regardless of whether I am inside the residence or outside it,” Zourabichvili told thousands of supporters gathered outside.

Salome Zourabichvili reiterated her stance as the only legitimate president of Georgia, emphasizing that legitimacy can only come from one source – the people.

“I urge everyone to understand what legitimacy means. It can only come from one source — the people. Where there is no trust from the people, there can be no legitimacy,” she stated.

She also presented a concrete plan to continue the fight and repeated two key demands: the release of detained protesters and the holding of new parliamentary elections.

“The demand for new elections is not a slogan or a rhetorical statement. It is a reality and the only way out of the current crisis. New parliamentary elections will happen. Global practice shows that there is no other way in such crises.

“This battle may take days, weeks, or even months. However, preparations for new elections must begin today to ensure they are fair, secret, and fully inclusive of Georgian citizens living and working abroad. We must create conditions so that no one will doubt the results of the elections,” Zourabichvili said.

She outlined plans for a document detailing the conditions and process for new elections, which will be developed in collaboration with all involved parties. “In the coming days, we will present you with a clear plan,” she said.

Zourabichvili also called on activists involved in the ongoing protests to prepare for their future role in politics. “It’s your turn to enter the political field, get ready, because that opportunity will come very soon. You have time to strengthen yourselves, and we will help you,” she concluded.

Salome Zourabichvili announced plans to meet with various societal groups, including businessmen, civil servants, new political forces, and regional residents.

“I will also travel abroad to meet with global leaders and share the concerns of the Georgian people. After that, I will return to Georgia,” she said.

She emphasized the importance of free media, stating, “Without free media, there will be no free elections. It is our duty to protect journalists.”

Following her speech, Zourabichvili left the podium and joined the thousands of people gathered outside the residence, as they chanted “Thank you!”

Kavelashvili takes presidential oath amid Georgia’s political divide

As Salome Zourabichvili addressed thousands gathered outside the presidential residence, Mikheil Kavelashvili was sworn in as president inside the Georgian parliament building in front of lawmakers and members of the ruling party “Georgian Dream.”

Kavelashvili was elected president on December 14 by an electoral college made up of members of the ruling party and loyal local officials. His candidacy was personally nominated by Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of “Georgian Dream” and the country’s influential oligarch.

The inauguration ceremony, which Zourabichvili, opposition parties, and pro-European protesters consider illegitimate, was opened by Shalva Papuashvili, the parliament speaker appointed by “Georgian Dream.”

“From today, Georgia will have a president who will stand guard over the nation’s values and interests,” said Shalva Papuashvili.

Kavelashvili arrived at the inauguration with his family and took the oath on the Bible and the constitution.

The president’s oath was attended only by members of “Georgian Dream” and the Patriarchate, with no other guests invited. This marked the first inauguration in Georgia’s history without diplomats in attendance.

The most honored guest at the inauguration was Bidzina Ivanishvili.

In his 15-minute speech following the inauguration, Mikheil Kavelashvili thanked the leadership and spoke about Georgia’s traditions, feasts, the importance of family, and the significance of toasting for peace.

A few key quotes:

● “Georgia has gone through many divisions over the centuries and fought uncompromisingly against the world’s greatest empires, but it survived and preserved the values and traditions on which the Georgian nation is founded.”

● “A Georgian feast is not only a manifestation of our traditions but also a monument to intangible cultural heritage, best illustrating how Georgians view the world. Every traditional Georgian feast begins with a toast for God and peace.” Kavelashvili repeatedly emphasized the supreme value of peace for the Georgian people, who have endured “countless battles to defend the homeland.”

● “The Georgian family is a place where children learn to respect their parents, grandparents, love freedom, fight injustice, respect different opinions, and share traditions preserved by our ancestors, uniting the Georgian people.”

● “Unity and the freedom-loving Georgian character will help us overcome regional and global challenges. This character demands respect for Georgian values, traditions, national identity, and the sanctity of family.”

● “It is thanks to the strong and unwavering character of the Georgian people that we have managed to preserve peace in an unequal struggle, confront injustice and lies. This is how we will continue our economic progress and move towards the European family.”

The inauguration ceremony lasted 40 minutes. Even accredited journalists were not allowed into the hall, instead watching the event on screens set up in the parliament’s vestibule.

Red Card Protest for Kavelashvili

By the time the inauguration ceremony concluded, the area in front of parliament, previously empty, was filled with thousands of protesters who had gathered after Salome Zourabichvili’s speech at the presidential administration.

Many were holding “red cards” as a symbolic protest against the inauguration of former footballer Kavelashvili.

Kavelashvili, whose parliamentary profile lists no education, was described by protesters as someone who “at least understands the language of football.” They chanted at the ruling party’s lawmakers and their appointed government: “Slaves of Russia!”