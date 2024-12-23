Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
-
Monday, December 23, Georgia. At least 200,000 people participated in pro-European protests in Tbilisi each evening over the weekend
Over the weekend, Tbilisi witnessed massive daily marches, with thousands rallying based on professional, regional, or shared interests. Groups from almost every region joined, converging at Rustaveli Avenue near Parliament, where protests demanding new parliamentary elections and a legal change of power have been ongoing for 25 days.
The Visioner organization reported at least 200,000 participants each evening on December 21 and 22 in central Tbilisi.
On Sunday, President Salome Zourabichvili addressed a massive pro-European rally on Rustaveli Avenue, marking the 25th day of protests. She invited Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the country’s de facto ruler, to discuss new parliamentary elections at the presidential administration, urging action before Georgian Dream’s planned inauguration of their new president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, on December 29.
During a Sunday briefing, Zourabichvili reaffirmed her allegiance to the constitution and the Georgian Armed Forces, declaring, “I am and will remain the commander-in-chief. I am the president of all, and I will stay true to my role.”
A highlight of December 21 was the famous warrior dance Khorumi, performed by thousands of protesters on Rustaveli Avenue (see video below). Local media and social networks hailed it as a “powerful moment of national unity.”
Georgian Dream leaders have threatened Zourabichvili with imprisonment if she refuses to leave office by December 29. Georgian Dream-appointed PM Irakli Kobakhidze claimed, “Neither Zourabichvili nor the radical opposition can present a viable plan. Some say much could happen by December 29, but I assure you, nothing significant will occur. Deep state will not prevail in Georgia.”
PACE President Theodoros Russopoulos has called on Irakli Kobakhidze to withdraw his statement regarding the potential arrest of Salome Zourabichvili and to respect the principles of the Council of Europe, of which Georgia is a member. “This threat is unacceptable. It contradicts the principles of democracy and the rule of law,” Russopoulos stated.
An OSCE observer mission report on the October 26 parliamentary elections documented serious violations, including voter intimidation and lack of ballot secrecy. The report refrained from addressing the elections’ legitimacy, leaving conclusions to Georgian citizens. Read more here
Georgian Dream claimed the OSCE report validated the elections’ legitimacy, while the opposition, NGOs, and experts argued the findings justify new, fair elections. Read more here
Chairman of the U.S. Helsinki Commission, Joe Wilson, stated: “The de facto government of the Georgian Dream is illegitimate. The only legitimate authority in Georgia is President Salome Zourabichvili. I reaffirm this conclusion after reviewing the OSCE’s final report on the October 26 parliamentary elections. Any new government must be formed through free and fair elections,” wrote Joe Wilson.
EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos remarked, “The final OSCE report confirms serious flaws in Georgia’s recent parliamentary elections. Authorities must urgently address the priority recommendations to regain trust, recognition, and ensure a European future, one that has been driving hundreds of thousands of Georgians to the streets.”
Mamuka Khazaradze, a leader of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, has called on the military to “reject support for the illegitimate inauguration of an illegitimate president planned for December 29 by an illegitimate government. Remain loyal to the only legitimate commander-in-chief in Georgia – President Salome Zourabichvili.” “This is not a call for rebellion or revolution; it is a call to serve the nation and refrain from participating in a process that could push our country into chaos. Much depends on the military,” Khazaradze stated.
-
Monday, December 23, Armenia. A film about Karabakh women of Armenian ethnicity is featured at the "DOC NYC" festival in New York
“Former prime minister of the self-proclaimed NKR, Ruben Vardanyan, currently under arrest in Azerbaijan, sent countless letters over the past six months, but none reached their recipients,” said his son, David Vardanyan, in an interview with RTV. Read here about what awaits ex-officials of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic in Baku prisons
“Whether it existed or not, there was a paradise on earth, and it was called Artsakh”—this is how Emily Mkrtchyan’s documentary begins, dedicated to Karabakh women of Armenian ethnicity. The film has received critical acclaim worldwide and was featured at the DOC NYC documentary film festival in New York. In Yerevan, it was screened at the KIN International Women’s Film Festival in Armenia.
Armenian athlete Anna Badalyan won 2 gold medals and 1 silver at the international rhythmic gymnastics tournament Christmas Cup in Zagreb.
In Yerevan, a bus struck two teenagers riding a scooter. There is no information yet about the condition of the 16-year-olds. A criminal case has been opened. The driver passed a test and was found to be sober.
A Santa Claus parade was held in Yerevan. Skaters in red costumes performed on the ice rink (pictured).
-
Monday, December 23, Azerbaijan. In Shusha (Karabakh), 369 Azerbaijani families (1,388 people) have returned to live permanently
This morning, 51 families (208 people) of internally displaced persons relocated permanently to Shusha (Karabakh). As of now, 369 families (1,388 people) have been resettled in Shusha.
An explosion occurred in an apartment in a multi-story building in Khirdalan, a suburb of Baku. Four people were injured, and the blast damaged two apartments and four cars. The cause is under investigation.
For the first time in 50 years, the Azerbaijani Badminton Championship was held in Khankendi (Karabakh).
Video: Baku is ready to welcome the New Year.
-
