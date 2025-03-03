What qualifies as treason under Georgian Dream's new law?

Treason in Georgia

The Legal Affairs Committee of the one-party parliament led by Georgian Dream has approved the first reading of a bill introducing a new article on treason into the country’s legislation.

Under the proposed amendments, Article 307 will be added to Georgia’s Criminal Code, outlining liability for treason.

The following actions will be classified as treason:

Violating Georgia’s territorial integrity

Negotiating or signing an unconstitutional agreement

Undermining Georgia’s external security

Joining a foreign intelligence service

Endangering Georgia’s defense capabilities

Disclosing state secrets

Espionage

Conspiring or attempting a coup to forcibly change the constitutional order

Sabotage

Assisting a foreign state, foreign organization, or an entity controlled by a foreign state in activities against Georgia

According to the bill, oversight of national and public security under Article 307 will be assigned to an entity defined by Georgia’s Law on Political Associations of Citizens.