UK condemns crackdown on dissent in Georgia, warns authorities of consequences

The UK Foreign Ministry protested Georgian Dream

The UK Foreign Office summoned Georgia’s chargé d’affaires in London, Giorgi Saganelidze, to protest the Georgian government’s “increasingly harmful trajectory”, “crackdown on civil society, independent media and critical voice,” as well as “false claims and public attacks” against international partners, including the UK.

According to the UK Foreign Office, a senior official whose identity was not disclosed expressed the UK’s “strong opposition to Georgia’s increasingly harmful course” during the meeting.

With no ambassador currently appointed, Saganelidze is serving as Georgia’s acting head of mission in the UK.

The UK representative also stated that:

“The imprisonment of prominent opposition leaders is the latest attempt by the Georgian government to crack down on freedoms and stifle dissent.

The detention of election rivals is incompatible with any remaining Euro-Atlantic aspirations held by Georgian Dream as well as their own constitutional commitments.

The UK Government will not hesitate to consider further action should Georgia not return to respecting and upholding democracy, freedoms, and human rights.”

Background

On June 27, the UK government issued a statement addressed to Georgian businesses, warning that anyone helping Russia circumvent sanctions would themselves become subject to sanctions.

The statement said Russia uses methods such as rerouting shipments, falsifying final destinations, and operating professional tax evasion networks.

Earlier, the British Embassy in Georgia reported that after the ruling Georgian Dream party passed a law restricting NGOs’ access to foreign grants, the UK canceled planned grant programs aimed at supporting transparency and competitiveness in Georgia’s upcoming municipal elections.

The United Kingdom has already imposed sanctions on several high-ranking Georgian officials, two of whom – former Minister of Internal Affairs Vakhtang Gomelauri and former Prosecutor General Giorgi Gabitashvili – resigned shortly afterward.

The sanctions list also includes several judges, the head of the Special Investigation Service, and others.

News in Georgia