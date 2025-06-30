Opinion: "Reorganization at Georgia’s Foreign Ministry led to firing of pro-European supporters"

Dismissal of pro-European diplomats in Georgia

“The announced reorganization at Georgia’s Foreign Ministry aims to dismiss or demote staff who openly support the country’s pro-European course,” wrote Shalva Tsiskarashvili, Director of the Department of International Organizations, on X.

He announced that he is leaving the diplomatic service in protest after 28 years of work.

Shalva Tsiskarashvili was one of the diplomats who openly supported Euro-Atlantic integration in November 2024, as outlined in Article 78 of Georgia’s Constitution.

“Reorganization is taking place both at headquarters and in Georgia’s diplomatic missions abroad. Its primary aim is to dismiss or demote those who signed the joint statement in support of Georgia’s integration into European structures. This will inevitably lead to systemic politicization of the Georgian diplomatic service.

Together with several colleagues, I decided not to take part in the previously announced competition for leadership positions under this reorganization. This marks the end of my 28-year career in Georgia’s diplomatic service.

I stand with my colleagues, reaffirm my commitment to Georgia’s European future, and express solidarity with all public servants who were unfairly dismissed,” said Tsiskarashvili.

In recent months, posts from public servants about their dismissal have regularly appeared on Georgian social media. The most common reason given for dismissal is reorganization.

The vast majority of them signed a pro-European petition in November 2024, expressing protest against Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s statement about suspending Georgia’s EU accession process until 2028.

