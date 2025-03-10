Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, March 10, Azerbaijan. State Department: "The United States is deeply concerned about the ongoing political arrests in Azerbaijan"
● Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev stated that, in his opinion, Armenia fears being held accountable as a state for military aggression against Azerbaijan and the occupation of its territories from 1991 to 2023, as the ongoing trial in Baku against former leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) may reveal. He added that “this is why Yerevan has launched a new propaganda campaign against the court, interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.” Hajiyev wrote on X, urging Armenia’s political leadership and international partners to review the 2019 UN Security Council report On War Crimes in the Occupied Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Responsibility of the Republic of Armenia.
● “The United States is deeply concerned about the continued arrests of Azerbaijani journalists, civil society activists, human rights defenders, and opposition members,” a U.S. State Department representative anonymously told journalist Alex Raufoglu in Washington. “As Vice President Vance emphasized, we must support freedom of speech, put an end to censorship, and stop the persecution of the opposition. We expect the Azerbaijani government to take this message seriously.” Currently, around 30 journalists are under arrest in Azerbaijan, facing smuggling charges, which they strongly deny, claiming they are being punished for investigating government corruption. In total, the February report published by the Union For Freedom to Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan lists 357 names. Read more here
● Azerbaijan is celebrating National Theater Day today.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 3-7 March, 2025