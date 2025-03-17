Georgia freezes funds supporting protesters and political prisoners

Georgia freezes protest assistance funds

Authorities in Georgia have frozen the funds of organizations that provided financial assistance to fined protesters and political prisoners. Among those affected are the Nanuka Zhorzholiani Fund, as well as the funds of Nika Gilauriand the Tbilisi Human Rights House.

According to a statement from the Georgian Prosecutor’s Office, the funds were seized as part of an investigation into alleged “subversive activities” and “actions aimed against the constitutional order.”

The prosecution claims that the investigation closely examined banking transactions of individuals and organizations suspected of engaging in “illegal and, in some cases, criminal activities” related to the ongoing protests in Georgia.

Nanuka Zhorzholiani was the first to share the information about the frozen accounts on social media.

According to Zhorzholiani, the seizure of funds was carried out at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office.

The Tbilisi Human Rights House later confirmed the seizure of its accounts, stating:

“The accounts of the Tbilisi Human Rights House have been frozen. We do not yet have further details. These are difficult times, but we believe that together, we can overcome all challenges.”

The Prosperity Georgia organization has also confirmed that its accounts have been frozen.

“We inform you that the foundation’s operations have been disrupted as our account has been seized. At this stage, the Prosecutor’s Office has not provided us with precise information. Funds from other organizations have also been frozen. We will provide further updates.”

Elene Khoshtaria, one of the leaders of the opposition group “Coalition for Change,” expressed concern over the seizure of funds, attributing it to the government’s fear of solidarity movements.

“They are afraid of the funds—and they should be! They fear all forms of solidarity, which is why they are cracking down on them. We will come up with new formats [of resistance]. Thank you to all the funds and to the people for angering the system. Understanding that this repression is aimed at suppressing the protest, we must remain calm, continue demonstrating, and find new ways to show solidarity.”

