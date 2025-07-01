Abkhazia to start buying electricity from Russia in August to prepare for winter shortages

Abkhazia: electricity from Russia at a low price

Although Abkhazia traditionally faces electricity shortages starting in October, it will begin buying electricity from Russia in August to save on costs.

“Normally, electricity problems begin around October 1, so we’ve ordered a schedule for electricity inflow from Russia. To avoid scrambling for funds at year-end, we’ll start purchases in August using weekend and nighttime tariffs, which are half the price compared to November and December,” said Abkhaz president Badra Gunba.

He added that the government is working on measures to reduce seasonal shortages, which began in 2020 when electricity consumption spiked from 2 to 3 billion kWh due to cryptocurrency mining. Since then, the deficit has hovered around 30%. Last winter was especially harsh in Abkhazia – many homes were without electricity for most of the day.

The main cause of the energy shortage remains unresolved and likely won’t be fixed – the government appears to have failed in its fight against illegal crypto mining.

Abkhazia’s only source of domestic electricity, the Inguri HPP, can no longer meet the country’s growing demand.

Previously, part of the shortage was covered by “humanitarian aid” from Russia – free electricity transfers during the autumn-winter season. The rest was purchased from Russia at discounted rates.

However, due to chronic budget shortfalls, even these discounted purchases have become unaffordable. As a result, rolling blackouts are used during shortages, with power cuts lasting 4–6 hours a day.

