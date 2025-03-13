Peace agreement talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan conclude

Negotiations on peace agreement completed

Armenia has accepted the Azerbaijani side’s proposals on the remaining two points of the peace agreement text between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the negotiation process is now complete.

This was announced by Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in an interview with journalists.

“The work on the text is fully completed. The next step is to remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan in Armenia’s Constitution. At the same time, the Minsk Group and its remnants must be abolished.”

The peace agreement project consists of 17 points. So far, 15 of them have been agreed upon.

One of the two final unresolved issues was the mutual renunciation of international claims, while the other was a ban on the deployment of third-country representatives along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Context

In autumn 2020, the 44-day Second Karabakh War took place between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia. As a result, Azerbaijan regained control over part of Karabakh and seven surrounding districts.

On 19 September 2023, Azerbaijan launched a local military operation in Karabakh.

On 28 September, the president of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, Samvel Shahramanyan, signed a decree dissolving the republic.

On 15 October 2023, President Ilham Aliyev declared in Khankendi that Azerbaijan had fully restored its sovereignty, resolved the Karabakh issue, and ended the conflict.

Currently, 14 people are under arrest in Azerbaijan, including former NKR presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan, former foreign minister David Babayan, parliament speaker David Ishkhanyan, and generals Levon Mnatsakanyan and David Manukyan. Court proceedings are underway in Baku.

A peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia has not yet been signed.

