Fines issued to protesters in Georgia reach 2 million lari

Protesters in Georgia fined a total of 2 million lari

According to the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, the total amount of fines issued to protesters since November 2024 has reached 2 million lari.

Police have been fining demonstrators near the parliament in Tbilisi for blocking roads, with each fine set at 5,000 lari.

This amount is ten times higher than what was previously stipulated by law before the 2024-2025 mass protests. In response to the growing protest movement, “Georgian Dream” introduced legislative amendments, significantly increasing fines for various offenses.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) reports that police are using facial recognition cameras as the sole evidence to fine protesters. Since the protests began, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has installed dozens of high-resolution cameras on Rustaveli Avenue.

“Fining demonstrators for blocking roads during spontaneous protests is a gross violation of the right to freedom of assembly and expression,” the association stated.

On November 28, 2024, large-scale, continuous pro-European protests began in Tbilisi and across the regions after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would freeze EU accession talks until 2028.

His statement triggered street demonstrations, periodic strikes, and acts of civil resistance in state institutions.

In the early days of the protests, police brutally beat demonstrators. Around 500 people were detained on administrative charges, and 50 others face criminal charges. Among those arrested is journalist Mzia Amaglobeli, founder of the independent media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti.

Court proceedings against protesters are still ongoing.

