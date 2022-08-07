August, 2008. Chronology of the war over South Ossetia in facts and photos
August five-day war: what happened
On August 8 2008, Georgian and Russian forces fought in South Ossetia in a conflict that would last five days and come to be known as the Five Day War. JAMnews has published a detailed, chronological review of how the war started and unfolded over those five days.
