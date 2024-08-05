fbpx
"I worked 12 hours, shaking with fever." The story of a striking online casino employee in Georgia. VIDEO

Strike at a casino in Georgia

Employees of the online casino “Evolution Georgia” have been on strike for over a week.

The union reports that up to five thousand people are striking, while the company denies this, claiming there are only 800 strikers.

Regardless, this is one of the largest private company employee strikes in the country’s history.

Evolution Georgia, an online casino service provider, employs over 8,000 people, primarily students. The reason for the strike is the harsh and unhealthy working conditions.

Nanuka Nadiradze is one of the striking workers. As a single mother, she works 22 nights a month as a croupier at Evolution Georgia to support her son. In an interview with JAMnews, Nanuka shared her experience.

