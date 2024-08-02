U.S. Ambassador on suspension of financial aid to the Georgian government

Suspension of U.S. aid to the Georgian government

According to U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan, the decision by the U.S. Secretary of State to suspend financial aid to the Georgian government is a result of the adoption of the “foreign agents” law, certain anti-democratic actions, and the false portrayal of the U.S. and the West.

Ambassador Robin Dunnigan said:

“I want to reiterate that the Georgian people have the absolute support of the U.S. government and the American people. We have been partners for 33 years. We have worked together for 33 years, fought together, and built schools and clinics together to support Georgia’s independence, sovereignty, and Euro-Atlantic integration. We will continue to support the Georgian people.

You asked about the State Secretary’s statement yesterday that we are suspending the assistance of the Government of Georgia. Why did we do this? We have talked many times about some of the actions of the Georgian government that we are very concerned about – some anti-democratic actions, such as the law on foreign influence, as well as other actions and false statements about the US, negative rhetoric about the United States and the West.

We have repeatedly expressed our concern and asked the government to reconsider its actions. We also said we will review our bilateral relationship. And yesterday, Secretary Blinken announced that as a result of this review, he is suspending some of our aid that goes directly to the government. We continue to support students, teachers, farmers, small business owners, civic activists and civil society organizations. Our assistance to the Defense Forces of Georgia will also continue,” Dunnigan told journalists.

She also expressed hope that Georgian authorities would take steps to restore and normalize relations between Georgia and the U.S. According to her, the U.S. is ready to restore relations and wishes to continue working together to realize the aspirations of the Georgian people and make Georgia a member of the Western democratic family.

On August 31, official Washington announced it would suspend over $95 million in financial aid to the Georgian government. According to Reuters, this decision followed a review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral cooperation, triggered by “anti-democratic actions” by the Georgian government.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also stated that the U.S. would continue to support programs and activities that benefit the Georgian people by strengthening democracy, the rule of law, and economic development.