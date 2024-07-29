Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, July 29, Georgia. Most Georgians would vote for the opposition if elections were tomorrow - Edison Research
● According to a large-scale survey conducted by Edison Research, the majority of the population in Georgia would vote for an opposition party rather than the ruling “Georgian Dream” party if elections were held tomorrow. Support for the ruling party was declared by 32.4% of respondents. The rest either named an opposition bloc or party or said they were undecided but knew they would not vote for the ruling party.
● In response to the question, “Which politician do you like the most?” the majority of respondents named politicians who oppose the current government. The top spots were held by the current and former presidents, Salome Zurabishvili and Giorgi Margvelashvili (63-63%). Former ombudsman Nino Lomjaria (48%) ranked third, followed by Tina Bokuchava and Giorgi Vashadze (leaders of the opposition bloc “Unity for Saving Georgia”) (41-41%). Detailed survey results are available today on JAMnews.
● Leaders of the opposition coalition “Strong Georgia” have begun meeting with voters in the Samegrelo region, preparing for the crucial parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26. In Tsalenjikha and Chkhorotsku, Ana Dolidze, Grigol Gegelia, and Giorgi Shaishmelashvili, along with local leaders Levan Belkania and Guga Darsalia, discussed the coalition’s goals and plans with local residents.
● The pro-government TV channel “Imedi” mistranslated part of the French president’s speech related to the Paris Olympics, connecting it to “LGBTQ Pride.” When Emmanuel Macron added the word “pride” to France’s national motto “Liberty, Equality, Fraternity,” “Imedi” put the word in quotes and directly associated it with support for the LGBTQ movement in their social media posts. Many readers commented, “Do they know any language other than Russian on this channel?” Later, “Imedi” deleted all posts with this translation.
● Prosecutors have charged a minor with premeditated murder in the Sachkhere district. During a dispute on a football field in the village of Gorisa, the accused killed an opponent by stabbing him in the chest.
Monday, July 29, Azerbaijan. Baku protests French journalists' claims about the "Azerbaijani army's attack" and the "Armenian loss of Nagorno-Karabakh"
● “On July 28, around 5:40 PM, a quadcopter belonging to the Armenian armed forces attempted to conduct reconnaissance flights over Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of the Lachin region. The attempts were thwarted by special technical means,” reported the Ministry of Defense.
● “Armenia is not adhering to confidence-building measures regarding the return of Azerbaijani soldiers who accidentally crossed the border,” stated Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
● “Paris Olympic propaganda undermines peace efforts between Baku and Yerevan,” said a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan to the International Olympic Committee. The protest was triggered by remarks made by France-2 commentators during the live broadcast of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony. The host called Armenia “a friend of France” and noted that this year the Armenian people remember “the loss of Nagorno-Karabakh” due to “an attack by the Azerbaijani army.” “Such propaganda violates the spirit of the games and the fundamental principles of the Olympic Charter,” the letter stated.
● The Azerbaijan U-18 basketball team became European champions in Division C by defeating Luxembourg in the final.
Monday, July 29, Armenia. Flood in Tavush region; children's camp evacuated
● Rescuers evacuated 55 people trapped in the children’s camp “Skazka” near the village of Haghartsin due to the overflow of the Aghstev River in the Tavush region (see photo). Among those evacuated from the flood zone were 46 children and 4 counselors.
● In the Tavush region, a bridge leading to the villages of Haghartsin and Lusovit was damaged by flooding. Traffic is halted, and vehicles are being redirected via an alternative dirt road.
● Over the past five years, 3,025 patients in Armenia received government financial support for hepatitis treatment, according to the Ministry of Health on World Hepatitis Day.
● Armenian mountaineer Hayk Hayrapetyan has conquered Khan Tengri, one of the peaks of the Tian Shan, as reported on the Federation of Mountaineering’s social media page (see photo). The peak’s height is 6,995 meters, with an elevation of 7,010 meters above sea level. Khan Tengri, one of the most beautiful peaks in the Tian Shan, is one of four peaks that earns climbers the title of “Snow Leopard” upon ascent.
