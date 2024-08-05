Georgia's Ministry of Justice launches registry website for "foreign agents" registration

Georgia’s foreign agents law

The Ministry of Justice of Georgia has launched a registry website designed for the registration of organizations under the “foreign agents” law.

Through this registry, it will be possible to search by identification number and name for those non-governmental and media organizations that are required by law to register as foreign agents because they receive funding from Georgia’s partner countries.

As of now, no organizations have been listed in the registry.

Internet media in Georgia, along with non-governmental organizations, do not intend to register in the so-called “foreign agents registry” following the adoption of the “Russian law” (as the foreign agents law is referred to by the public). They have declared their refusal to comply.

Additionally, the “Russian law” is being contested in the Constitutional Court by the president, public organizations, and members of parliament.

Organizations were required to start submitting applications from August 1, as the law came into effect on that date, stated minister of Justice Rati Bregadze.

“If an organization does not comply with the requirements set by the law, it does not adhere to Georgian legislation. You are well aware of the corresponding penalties, which include a fine of 25,000 lari [approximately $9,200],” said the minister.