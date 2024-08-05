Lugar laboratory in Georgia

According to Formula TV, U.S. financial aid to the National Center for Disease Control and the Lugar Laboratory has been terminated. The organizations were set to receive part of the $95 million allocated by the U.S. to Georgia. However, the aid was suspended due to the Georgian government’s anti-democratic policies and anti-Western rhetoric.

Paata Imnadze, deputy director of the National Center for Disease Control, informed “Formula” that some American-funded projects for the center and Lugar Lab might be suspended. However, he emphasized that U.S. assistance has not been completely terminated.

“Assistance has not stopped entirely; it concerns only certain projects,” says Paata Imnadze, without specifying which ones.

Washington is a major sponsor of the center

Washington is a major sponsor of the National Center for Disease Control, confirms its former head, Amiran Gamkrelidze. According to him, the center received $10 million annually from the U.S. for scientific projects and staff training.

“To my knowledge, final decisions are likely to be made this week. I do not yet have confirmed information. For some reason, I think [the suspension of aid] will not start with the health sector.

Certainly, the role of the U.S. is significant. The U.S. is known to be our most important and largest partner, including in the health sector. The state has funded the maintenance of this laboratory system since 2018, but substantial assistance continues.

In August 2022, we had grants and major projects, not only from the U.S. but also from the EU and the UN, totaling about 10 million lari [approximately $3.7 million]. Of course, this [suspension of funding] will not be ideal, but I still believe that, since it concerns health and public health, our main partners will not extend these [restrictions] to us,” says Gamkrelidze.

Political reaction

Guram Macharashvili, a member of the parliamentary majority, commented on the issue, stating: “If what foreign forces want happens, not only will the Lugar Lab be left behind, but everything else will be as well.”

“When we take steps towards resetting relations with the U.S. and the European Union, we see that funding for good causes is cut! Meanwhile, radical NGOs receive public funding.” Macharashvili said.

Paata Mandjgaladze, one of the leaders of the newly formed opposition platform “Unity,” claimed that the suspension of $95 million in U.S. funding and Lugar Lab support could halt about 100 projects, leading to increased poverty and greater emigration.

“We must understand that there are currently around 100 projects in Georgia totaling 10 billion lari [about $3.7 billion]. If these projects are suspended, Georgia will face poverty and unemployment, and even more Georgians will have to leave the country. If the government changes, Georgia could receive an additional 14 billion over four years, which would help combat poverty and encourage Georgians to return home.

Not only can Lugar Lab funding be stopped, but also the Erasmus program for students. Because if you align with Hezbollah and Hamas, you don’t belong in Europe; you should go to Venezuela or Iran.

The ‘Georgian Dream’ has clearly stated: ‘Western partners are not our friends; our friends are Iran, Hezbollah, and Venezuela.’ And the Lugar Lab is a project funded and created by Americans. Without this lab, it would have been difficult to conduct COVID tests during the pandemic,” Mandjgaladze said.

What is the Lugar laboratory?

The Lugar laboratory, located on the edge of Tbilisi along the road to the airport, is named after American Senator Richard Lugar. Its official name is the Richard Lugar Public Health Research Center.

The laboratory is funded by the U.S. Department of Defense. Georgian public health expert Amiran Gamkrelidze considers it one of the best examples of American aid. The Lugar Laboratory is important not only for Georgia but also for neighboring countries.

According to Gamkrelidze, the Lugar Laboratory often faces criticism from Russia. The Kremlin is reportedly concerned that Georgia has its own high-level scientific laboratory and is no longer dependent on Russia.

For years, the Lugar Laboratory has had to defend itself against Russian propaganda. Kremlin-friendly media, with the help of pro-Russian Georgian resources, have waged an information war against the center. Documentaries have even been produced accusing the Lugar Laboratory of spreading dangerous viruses in Georgia.

Russian disinformation targets successful programs implemented in Georgia. For instance, the hepatitis C eradication program has been a specific target of the disinformation campaign.

On July 12, 2022, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed in an interview with TASS that the Lugar Laboratory conducts biological research. She alleged that the laboratory is involved in studies on using insects as carriers for highly dangerous biological and infectious agents.

During the global coronavirus pandemic, the modern Lugar Laboratory and its preparedness played a crucial role in safeguarding public health. Experts acknowledge that the high level of the Lugar Center was a key factor in Georgia’s success in combating the virus.