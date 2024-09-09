Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
-
Monday, September 9, Georgia. The authorities simultaneously blame the West and express their intention to join the EU
● U.S. Helsinki Commission: “The MEGOBARI Act is designed to provide crucial support to the people of Georgia in their efforts to realize their democratic aspirations at a pivotal moment in the country’s history. We look forward to its approval by the Senate.” The MEGOBARI Act, passed by the U.S. Congress Foreign Relations Committee in July, includes sanctions for the Georgian government and ruling party members over the “foreign agents” law but also promises new military and economic cooperation packages if the country returns to the path of democracy. Read more here
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze: “It’s a problem when the European Union stops funding based on false information. Lies are very bad, and they harm the reputation of EU representatives.” Kobakhidze also mentioned that “we’re talking about small amounts.” In July, the EU suspended €30 million in direct aid to the Georgian government and warned of further measures. Read more here
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze stated that the parliamentary elections on October 26 “will be a choice between slavery and independence, between the loss of statehood and love for the country, between atheism and respect for the church.”
● U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Jim O’Brien called Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s earlier statement about banning opposition political parties in Georgia “undemocratic.” He said, “This shows that the ruling ‘Georgian Dream’ cannot lead Georgia into Europe.”
● Bidzina Ivanishvili, oligarch and honorary chairman of the ruling party, met with voters in Akhaltsikhe, in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region, and stated: “‘Georgian Dream’ is the only guarantee of peace, prosperity, and a dignified European future for Georgia. If you support us in the elections, we will put an end to the radical opposition, which is one of the main threats to the country’s security. The issue of declaring the ‘National Movement’ unconstitutional will be on the agenda.”
● Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili: “Having obtained EU candidate status, Georgia is now preparing for membership negotiations. We are working on new ‘9 steps’ and will do everything possible to successfully pass this stage. The government welcomes the engagement of civil society, but the actions of some NGOs do not show progress in this regard. The latest Eastern Partnership Index report, based on NGO information, was unfairly biased against Georgia. Now, the same NGOs that distorted the Index’s findings are manipulating the work on implementing the ‘9 steps towards the EU.'”
● About 30 non-governmental organizations have joined a new monitoring mission ahead of the October 26 elections. The platform is called “My Vote for the European Union.”
● Tamar Kordzaya, leader of the “Unity – National Movement” party: The CEC and district election commissions did not take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights during the hiring process.
● Members of the opposition coalition “Strong Georgia” were attacked during pre-election meetings with voters in the town of Kareli, in the Shida Kartli region. Coalition member Lana Galdava posted a video of the incident on social media. Patrol officers arrived at the scene but did not intervene.
● Zurab Zabadze, a member of the United National Movement, stated that an aggressive group waited for him outside his home and threatened him, demanding that he withdraw from politics.
● Georgian director Dea Kulumbegashvili and her film “April” received the Special Jury Prize at the 81st Venice Film Festival. The last time Georgian directors won at the main competition of the festival was in the 1990s.
-
Monday, September 9, Armenia. "The main heroes in our country are the taxpayers," - Nikol Pashinyan
● Armenia has submitted a package outlining its approach to restoring the Ani Bridge on the border with Turkey – Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
● “The main heroes in our country are the taxpayers,” stated Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a meeting with youth. “Why don’t we raise a toast to taxpayers at weddings? Without them, we wouldn’t have an army, soldiers, food, or clothing for soldiers. Even the star pinned on a soldier’s epaulette is the result of a taxpayer’s work.”
● “It’s not too late to develop and implement the concept of a ‘state without territory’ for Nagorno-Karabakh,” said Ashotyan, Deputy Chair of the opposition Republican Party.
● The investigation continues into the shooting in the village of Nalbandyan, where local resident Manuk Margaryan has been arrested for allegedly killing one police officer and wounding four others. He has confessed to the crime, according to the Investigative Committee.
-
Monday, September 9, Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani athletes concluded the Paralympics in Paris with 11 medals
● Today, the disposal of another batch of expired and unusable ammunition will begin at the Seyfeli range. The process will continue until September 13, according to the Ministry of Defense.
● Azerbaijani athletes concluded the Paralympics in Paris with 11 medals: 4 gold, 2 silver, and 5 bronze.
● The Azerbaijani football team lost 0-2 to Slovakia in their away match during the second round of the UEFA Nations League group stage.
📸 In the photo: Children in the village of Khinalug, one of the highest settlements in Europe. More photos and stories in the JAMnews report here
-
