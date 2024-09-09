Authorities in Georgia to establish grant program for NGOs listed as ‘foreign agents’

State funding for ‘foreign agents’ in Georgia

On September 9, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that the government will establish a grant program for non-governmental organizations listed in the Justice Ministry’s registry under the “Transparency of Foreign Influence” law, commonly known as the “foreign agents” law.

At a briefing in the government office, Kobakhidze revealed that more than 450 organizations have currently applied for registration with the Ministry of Justice.

According to Kobakhidze, detailed information about the grant program will be released soon.

“Grant projects will be funded to achieve goals aligned with the interests of the people in Georgia. These goals include strengthening democratic institutions, combating corruption, addressing hybrid threats, supporting people with disabilities, protecting the environment, and safeguarding the rights and interests of ethnic and religious minorities, among others.

Non-governmental organizations that perform well and serve the interests of the people will receive one to two times more funding from the state budget than they previously received from foreign donors,” the Prime Minister said.

At the briefing, a journalist asked Kobakhidze if he found it odd that the government would fund NGOs. He responded:

“If an organization funded by a foreign government can be called a non-governmental organization, then why can’t an organization funded by the Georgian government be called one?”

Kobakhidze also claims that this is standard global practice, citing the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), funded by the U.S. government, as an example.

“As the head of the government, I personally need help in combating corruption. We can hire NGOs for this purpose,” Kobakhidze says.

At the briefing, he also thanked the organizations that have already registered.