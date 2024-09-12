Michael Carpenter: "We will hold those responsible for anti-democratic actions in Georgia accountable"

Michael Carpenter on “foreign agents” law

Michael Carpenter, Special Assistant to the U.S. president and Senior Director for Europe at the National Security Council, discussed current events in Georgia with Voice of America, including U.S. sanctions. Carpenter stated that the U.S. will continue to seek ways to hold those responsible for enacting the “foreign agents” law accountable.

Key points from Michael Carpenter’s interview:

“We are very concerned about Georgia’s trajectory. We are worried about recent anti-democratic actions, the persecution of civil society, and the shrinking space for freedom of expression and assembly. We have been monitoring this trajectory for some time, and the ‘foreign agents’ law is one manifestation of it.”

“We have already suspended $95 million in financial aid to the Georgian government and imposed restrictions on certain politicians from the ruling Georgian Dream party, law enforcement officials, private individuals, and parliament members involved in actions that violate democratic norms in Georgia. We will continue to seek ways to hold those responsible accountable.”

“We have the necessary tools to take appropriate action both in the context of Georgia and globally. We will continue to take necessary steps if needed.”

“For many years, the United States has firmly supported Georgia’s sovereignty, independence, and democracy, which are based on free and fair elections. It has been gratifying to see Georgia peacefully transfer power from one administration to another in the past.”

“We hope that the upcoming [October 26 parliamentary] elections will be free and fair. However, frankly, some actions we’ve already seen raise concerns about the misuse of administrative resources.”

“We can’t lecture other countries on what they should or shouldn’t do. Many countries follow their own path. However, if a country wants to be part of the Euro-Atlantic community, which includes NATO and EU membership, there are prerequisites and democratic standards that must be met.”

“Ultimately, the Georgian people must decide their geopolitical direction. They have the opportunity to express their views at the ballot box in October.”

“The elections haven’t happened yet, so there’s still a chance they will be free and fair. To achieve that, there must be an end to attacks on civil society, the persecution of opposition politicians, and the use of administrative power to coerce voters. If this stops, free and fair elections are possible; if it continues, the opposite will happen.”

Michael Carpenter on “foreign agents” law