Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan. Daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, September 16, Georgia. The opposition and many in society are protesting Ivanishvili's statement about apologizing to the Ossetians for the 2008 war
● Bidzina Ivanishvili, leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party and oligarch, stated that the government would be ready to apologize to the Ossetian people for the August 2008 war. During a meeting in Gori, Ivanishvili discussed Georgia’s plans to restore territorial integrity, blaming not Russia, but the former government of Mikheil Saakashvili for the conflict, and announced a “Nuremberg trial” for Saakashvili’s United National Movement.
● A protest against Ivanishvili’s statement was held outside the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi (pictured). The youth movement “Dapioni” organized the rally, where participants called the statement an insult to Georgia and its heroes, chanting “No to Kremlin’s dictatorship!”
● Another protest under the slogan “Apologize? Never!” took place outside the Meskhishvili Theater in Kutaisi.
● Families of Georgian soldiers who died in the August 2008 war condemned Ivanishvili’s comments.
• “I’m sorry, it seems we don’t deserve your sacrifice,” wrote Valeri Elizbarashvili, son of Colonel David Elizbarashvili, who died heroically in the war.
• “I’m ashamed that you cannot rest in peace,” wrote Mari Samushia, wife of fallen hero Tamaz Nikitin.
• “Who should the families of the heroes of the Battle of Shindisi apologize to? What should we tell our children? Their father sacrificed himself to defend our country. And what do you want to tell them? That we are the aggressors? Or that he fought against the aggressors? What can I say to his soul? What should our children be proud of? And what does the government think when they come and pose for photos at Emzar’s grave—what do they think, who was Emzar?” wrote Teo Tsilosani, wife of Emzar Tsilosani, a hero of the Battle of Shindisi, on social media.
● Opposition Georgian politicians sharply criticized Ivanishvili’s statement, calling it “an act against history, the country, and the people.”
● Ivanishvili’s statement was praised by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russian state media Russia Today: “Georgia is acting disarmingly rational, like it just woke up from a long drunken stupor. “We warmly welcome it!”
● In South Ossetia, politicians, journalists, and bloggers responded, stating that Georgia must not only apologize for the 2008 war but also for Zviad Gamsakhurdia’s nationalist policies and the early 1990s conflict, while also recognizing South Ossetia’s independence. Read more here
● In Abkhazia, journalist and administrator of the Telegram channel “Abkhazian Portal” David Gobechia, along with Liya Agrba, an activist from the youth movement Hara X-Pitsunda, were assaulted. They claim the authorities are trying to intimidate them. Read more here
● Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives in Tbilisi today for an official visit. He is scheduled to meet with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, with additional talks in an expanded format. Following their meeting, Kobakhidze and Pashinyan will make joint statements to the media, according to the Georgian Prime Minister’s press office.
● Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova: “In Moldova, it’s Sandu; in Ukraine, Zelensky; in Georgia, Saakashvili—these are terminator-like figures implanted by the West. They explode the moment a button is pressed there. These people hold their country’s passports, know the language and culture, but change as soon as they receive orders.”
-
Monday, September 16, Armenia. Armenian opposition representatives visited the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic
● Armenia may upgrade its Su-30s with help from India, according to Ovanes Vardanyan, head of the Armenian Air Force, in an interview with Hindustan Times. The discussion comes amid Armenia’s orders for Indian missile systems, artillery, and radars. Vardanyan mentioned having discussed potential cooperation with Indian defense chief General Anil Chauhan, and a senior Indian official confirmed Armenia’s interest in upgrading its Su-30s through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
● Today, Nikol Pashinyan is on an official visit to Georgia. The reception ceremony at the Georgian government administration in Tbilisi is scheduled for 2:00 PM. Pashinyan will hold talks with Georgian Prime Minister Kobakhidze both bilaterally and in an extended format, followed by media statements.
● Armenian opposition representatives have made their first visit to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), which is still recognized internationally as part of Ukraine. Andranik Tevanyan, leader of the opposition faction “Mother Armenia,” traveled to Donetsk and met with local lawmakers. Tevanyan stated that the visit, organized by the local Armenian community, was for familiarization and humanitarian purposes. During the visit, Tevanyan and Valery Skorokhodov, head of the “United Russia” faction, exchanged gifts and agreed to strengthen relations.
● The Armenian women’s chess team secured their fifth consecutive victory in the fifth round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, defeating China 2.5–1.5. The men’s team also won with the same score against Switzerland, according to the Armenian Chess Federation.
-
Monday, September 16, Azerbaijan. A regular bus service from Baku to Karabakh is being launched
● Starting today, a regular bus service from Baku to Karabakh will be available, covering the route from Khojaly to Khankendi and Shusha.
● The receding Caspian Sea has exposed around 9,000 hectares in Azerbaijan’s Neftchala district. The last sea-level rise was recorded in 1982. Since 1996, the water has been gradually retreating, with accelerated decline from 2015-2020. Scientists warn that if this trend continues, coastal countries will soon face socio-economic issues.
● McLaren driver Oscar Piastri won the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1.
● Ivana Knoll, Miss Croatia 2016 and known from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, arrived in Baku but missed the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after her luggage was lost at Istanbul Airport. “It had all my clothes. I’m very upset,” she posted on social media.
● In Ganja, a 15-year-old boy stabbed his 18-year-old ex-wife multiple times. Local media reports she began living with another man after their unofficial divorce.
● An attempt to smuggle medications from Georgia into Azerbaijan was thwarted. Customs officers found 15,403 medicines and 114 syringe pens in a train locomotive.
-
Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 9-13, 2024