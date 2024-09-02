Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, September 2, Georgia. 27 parties will participate in the parliamentary elections on October 27
● The Constitutional Court held a preliminary three-day session on lawsuits challenging the “foreign agents” law, with a decision expected in the coming days. The court will determine whether to initiate legal proceedings against the law and whether its enforcement should be suspended pending a final ruling. There are four lawsuits under consideration: from the president, the parliamentary opposition, 122 NGOs, and media organizations.
● The head of the Institute of Linguistics, Nana Machavariani, disputed linguist Marina Beridze’s testimony during these Constitutional Court hearings. Beridze, who was invited by one of the plaintiffs, stated that the law’s wording about “serving the interests of a foreign state” carries an inherently negative connotation. However, Machavariani, speaking on the pro-government channel “Rustavi 2,” said that the institute had not authorized any research or conclusions that “do not align with the position of the Institute of Linguistics.”
● The registration process for political parties participating in the October 26 parliamentary elections has concluded. A total of 27 parties are on the list.
● Parliament returns from recess today and resumes discussions on a package of amendments to the Constitution aimed at “banning LGBT propaganda.” The Legal Affairs Committee will review the bill article by article in its second reading, followed by a plenary session debate. Local and international experts, as well as lawyers and politicians, describe this bill as “another Russian-style law,” following the “foreign agents” law. Read more on how this bill will restrict LGBT rights and others on JAMnews here
● Farmers in the Kakheti region are protesting against the extremely low purchasing prices for grapes. In the village of Bukurtsikhe, protesters blocked the main road connecting Tbilisi and Telavi, the region’s main city. Currently, wine companies pay 1.5 lari (about $0.55) per kilogram for “Saperavi” grapes and 1.05 lari for “Rkatsiteli.” Farmers are demanding prices be raised to 2 and 1.5 lari respectively, arguing that their costs won’t be covered amid the general price increase in Georgia. The government has been subsidizing grape purchases for several years, but this year’s state program only covers “Rkatsiteli.” For every 100 tons of grapes purchased at a price of at least 1 lari per kilogram, processing enterprises and wineries will receive a 20 tetri per kilogram compensation. A budget of 35 million lari (around $13 million) has been allocated for subsidies.
● The parliamentary legal commission begins discussing an amnesty bill that will cover certain crimes committed before July 1, 2024.
● “After 8 years of searching, I found my biological mother,” wrote journalist Tamuna Museridze on social media. Museridze is the author of the infamous project “I’m Looking for,” which has helped hundreds of people find their biological families. Several years ago, Museridze uncovered a horrifying story that led to ongoing criminal investigations. For over half a century, medical staff in maternity hospitals in Georgia kidnapped and sold infants. Now, with the help of the “Vedzeb” project, children and parents are finding each other. Read more about this story here
● Georgian para-athlete Giga Ochkhikidze (pictured) won the gold medal in his main event (F53) and set a world record at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
● A Georgian citizen died of a heart attack on board a flight from Rome to Kutaisi. The plane made an emergency landing at the nearest airport in Bulgaria, but she could not be saved.
Monday, September 2, Azerbaijan. "It is time to end the EU border mission in Armenia" - Assistant to the President
● Azerbaijan held early parliamentary elections. According to preliminary results announced by the Central Election Commission, the ruling “New Azerbaijan” party secured the majority of seats in the Milli Majlis. The only opposition member in the new parliament is once again Erkin Gadirli from the “Republican Alternative” (ReAl) party. Voter turnout was 37.27%.
● “The reported election violations will be thoroughly investigated. We will also involve international observers and organizations that have not yet completed their missions,” stated CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov.
● The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement regarding the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan: “The elections held across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including the lands liberated from occupation, have historical significance. We believe these elections, in which the Azerbaijani people express their will, will contribute to lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus.”
● “It is time to end the EU border mission in Armenia. The delimitation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia is proceeding peacefully and with mutual understanding, so we believe the mission is no longer necessary,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.
● Official Baku dismissed Pashinyan’s claims that Azerbaijan’s Constitution contains territorial claims against Armenia as “false.” “Attempts to draw parallels between the constitutions of the two countries are unacceptable. Pashinyan once again made statements contradicting the normalization process with Azerbaijan and efforts to ensure peace and security in the region,” stated the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
● Azerbaijani swimmer Roman Saley won a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games in Paris. The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has so far secured one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal. The Paralympic Games will conclude on September 8.
📸 In the photo: Newlyweds in Tovuz cast their votes in the parliamentary elections. The couple arrived at the polling station in their wedding attire.
Monday, September 2, Armenia. A youth rally in solidarity with Karabakh residents took place in Yerevan
● Armenia has submitted the 10th draft of the peace treaty to Azerbaijan, announced Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan during the panel discussion “Armenia and the EU: Priorities, Partnership, and the Way Forward” at the GLOBSEC conference in Prague on Sunday.
● Restoration and partial reconstruction work on the 6th-century Amberd Fortress on the slopes of Mount Aragats will begin next week and are expected to last 5-6 years, according to the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports. Social media footage shows masonry crumbling from a deep crack in the fortress wall. This year, 50 million drams ($125,000) have been allocated, with the total project cost estimated at 450 million drams ($1.1 million).
● A delegation from the Ministry of Defense, led by Minister Suren Papikyan, is on an official visit to Georgia.
● A new course on “Art” will be introduced in the 10th grade curriculum in schools.
● A youth rally in solidarity with Karabakh residents took place late last night in front of the government building in Yerevan (as seen in the video). September 2 marks the declaration of independence of the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.
