Ivanishvili leads “Georgian Dream” list

On the evening of September 10, Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, announced the top twenty names on its party list for the crucial parliamentary elections set for October 26, 2024.

Bidzina Ivanishvili, the oligarch and honorary chairman of Georgian Dream, tops the list. Local experts and journalists are noting the absence of several prominent figures previously seen as the face of the party.

Notably, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who also serves as the party’s general secretary, is missing from the top twenty.

The list includes:

Bidzina Ivanishvili (honorary chairman of the party, considered the informal ruler of Georgia) Irakli Kobakhidze (current Prime Minister) Irakli Garibashvili (Chairman of Georgian Dream) Shalva Papuashvili (Speaker of Parliament) Mamuka Mdinaradze (Executive Secretary of Georgian Dream) Tea Tsulukiani (Minister of Culture) Lasha Talakhadze (weightlifter; three-time Olympic champion, seven-time world champion, and seven-time European champion) Vakhtang Turnava (technology expert) Maka Bochorishvili (MP, Chair of the Committee on European Integration) Geno Petriashvili (wrestler, 2024 Olympic champion) Sozar Subari (People’s Power, former Public Defender) Mariam Kvrivishvili (Head of the Tourism Department) Anri Okhanashvili (Chair of the Parliament’s Legal Committee) Nikoloz Samkharadze (Chair of the Parliament’s Foreign Relations Committee) Eka Chichinadze (cultural figure) Shota Berekashvili (developer) Levan Mahashvili (Chief of Staff to the Speaker of Parliament) Mikheil Kavelashvili (People’s Power, former footballer) Giorgi Gabunia (Head of the Anzor Erkomaishvili Center) Lika Shartava (granddaughter of Georgian national hero Zhiuli Shartava; journalist)

“As you can see, our electoral list includes both experienced and new members of our political team, representing all ages, successful individuals working in various fields,” said Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze while presenting the list.

Kobakhidze stated that the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 26 will be challenging.

“This is a referendum where society must finally decide whether it chooses war or peace, moral degradation or traditional values, the dark past or a bright, European future for Georgia.

We are confident that our political team will win with the support of the people, which will signify a victory for peace, dignity, prosperity, and a bright European future for Georgia. I remind you once again, the 26th is our day, and on October 26, Georgia will surely prevail,” Kobakhidze declared.

Western leaders say Georgia has strayed from democracy and halted its EU integration

Western partners of Georgia, including the U.S., the European Union, and European leaders, have repeatedly condemned the Georgian government’s anti-Western policies and offensive rhetoric. The adoption of the so-called “foreign agents” law has sparked particular outrage.

The U.S. has imposed visa restrictions on members of Georgia’s ruling party and government.

On June 27, the European Council announced the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process.

The U.S., EU, NATO, and individual EU member states have halted financial aid to Georgia, including military assistance and joint military exercises.

Here is a detailed list of Western and EU decisions to withdraw cooperation and significant financial support from Georgia:

On September 9, in an interview with Voice of America, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State James O’Brien stated that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” is trying to convince the public that everything is fine in the country, but that is not the case. “Georgian Dream” cannot lead Georgia into Europe,” O’Brien said.