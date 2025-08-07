"Georgia must uphold its commitments to press freedom" - Clooney Foundation on Mzia Amaglobeli verdict

Clooney Foundation on Amaglobeli verdict

The Amal and George Clooney Foundation, which monitored the trial in Georgia of journalist and founder of the popular independent outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, has criticized the August 6 verdict sentencing Mzia Amaglobeli to two years in prison.

Amaglobeli was accused of assaulting a police officer after slapping him. She was initially charged under Article 353 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of four to seven years in prison. On the day the verdict was announced, August 6, the judge reclassified the charge to Article 353, Part 1 of the Criminal Code, which provides for a fine, house arrest of up to two years, or imprisonment ranging from two to six years.

In an exclusive comment sent to JAMNews, the Clooney Foundation stated:

“Amid mounting pressure on civil society and the media in Georgia, we are seeing criminal law used to convict, discredit, and deter journalists like Mzia Amaglobeli rather than to uphold and reinforce freedoms and human rights.

Georgia must uphold its commitments to press freedom and peaceful assembly,” said Kate Levine, Senior Program Manager of TrialWatch.

About the TrialWatch Project

TrialWatch is an international initiative that monitors court proceedings around the world, identifying violations of the right to a fair trial, particularly in cases of politically motivated prosecutions.

The TrialWatch project was launched in 2019 by the Clooney Foundation for Justice, founded by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney. Since its inception, TrialWatch has monitored trials in more than 40 countries and is currently tracking cases involving nearly 60 journalists across ten countries.

The Clooney Foundation began monitoring the trial of Mzia Amaglobeli in March 2025, with a representative observing the proceedings directly from the courtroom.

In a letter sent to JAMnews by the Clooney Foundation on July 31, it stated that once the trial concludes, TrialWatch experts will fully review the monitoring materials and assess the fairness of the proceedings in a final report. This report has not yet been published.

Key points from the Clooney Foundation’s preliminary report:

According to preliminary assessments, the case of Mzia Amaglobeli has already revealed several violations:

● The Foundation noted that on the night of the journalist’s arrest, some police officers had their body cameras turned off, meaning the arrest itself was not properly documented.

● The preliminary report also raises concerns about the pre-trial detention measures. The court repeatedly denied Mzia Amaglobeli’s requests for release on bail, relying solely on the prosecutor’s statements.

● Another key concern for the Foundation is that

the head of Batumi police, Irakli Dgebuadze, admitted to verbally insulting Amaglobeli, and video footage showed other police officers spitting on her.

● However, no investigation has been launched into the mistreatment of Mzia Amaglobeli.

● Regarding the disproportionality of the charges, the Foundation emphasized that Amaglobeli’s actions should have been treated as an administrative offense (under Article 173 of Georgia’s Code of Administrative Offenses).

● The report also notes that the judge refused to recuse herself from the case, despite a motion from the defense, which raised concerns about the judge’s lack of qualification to handle criminal cases.

● The court also declined to hear defense witnesses who were prepared to testify about Amaglobeli’s arrest on the night of January 11–12.

● The preliminary findings further highlight concerns about Amaglobeli’s physical and mental condition. The report states that over the past six months, she was forced to spend 5–6 hours in transit between Rustavi Prison and Batumi, which seriously affected both her emotional and physical well-being, especially in light of her 38-day hunger strike.

● The Clooney Foundation also pointed out that Mzia Amaglobeli’s eyesight deteriorated during the trial process.

International reaction to the verdict

Mzia Amaglobeli’s lawyer, Maia Tsariashvili, stated after the verdict: “The government was trying to ‘save face.’ This is an attempt to protect itself and its reputation – something that has nothing to do with justice. This is not a verdict, but a demonstrative act of punishment.”

Following the announcement of the verdict, diplomatic missions from 24 countries issued a joint statement demanding the immediate release of Mzia Amaglobeli.

“We condemn the disproportionate and politically motivated sentence handed down to Mzia Amaglobeli,” the statement said.

