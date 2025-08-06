Sentence for Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli

A judge at Batumi City Court, Nino Sahelashvili, reclassified the charge against journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli — founder of the independent Georgian media outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti — and sentenced her to two years in prison.

Amaghlobeli was accused of assaulting a police officer after slapping him. She was initially charged under Article 353 of the Criminal Code, which carries a sentence of four to seven years in prison. On the day the verdict was delivered, the judge reclassified the charge to Article 353, Part 1, which provides for a fine, house arrest of up to two years, or imprisonment ranging from two to six years.

Judge Nino Sakhelashvili, who is listed on Western sanctions lists, took only a few minutes to announce the verdict. She left the courtroom immediately after reading the decision.

“Find Mzia Amaghlobeli guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Article 353 of the Criminal Code of Georgia and impose a principal sentence of two years’ imprisonment.

The measure of pre-trial detention applied to Mzia Amaghlobeli is hereby revoked. The sentence is to be counted from the date of her arrest, 12 January 2025. The verdict shall be forwarded to the relevant penitentiary institution for execution,” the judge announced.

“This is an attempt to save themselves and their reputation — it has nothing to do with justice. This is not a verdict, but a performative act of punishment,” said Amaghlobeli’s lawyer Maia Mtsariashvili. “Hearing after hearing, the entire government engaged in a smear campaign against Mzia. [This sentence] is just an attempt to save face. It has no real connection to the legal interpretation of Article 353. While it’s clear that the outcome reflects the pressure applied by lawyers and supporters, this is not justice.”

As with previous hearings in the Amaghlobeli case, Batumi City Court was packed. People began queuing an hour before the session started, but not everyone was able to get inside.

Also present at the hearing was Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, who was among the first to be allowed into the courtroom by court officers.

Mzia Amaghlobeli was brought into the courtroom around 40 minutes before the session began. Journalist Mindia Gabaidze captured a video showing Amaghlobeli appearing upbeat and smiling.

Supporters of Mzia Amaghlobeli began gathering outside the courthouse in the morning. Colleagues and friends greeted her with cheers.

Outside the courthouse, loudspeakers played excerpts from Mzia Amaghlobeli’s closing statement, delivered in court on 4 August:

“This sentence will not only be my punishment, but yours as well, gentlemen prosecutors. It will be a professional punishment for everyone who took part in this case on behalf of the state.”

As the verdict was being read, supporters of Mzia Amaghlobeli held a rally in the courtyard of the court — a protest that continues at the time of writing.

“Freedom for Mzia”, “Mzia has spent seven months in detention”, “The king is naked”, “Stop the lawlessness” — read some of the banners held by demonstrators outside the courthouse.

Following the verdict, Amaghlobeli was escorted back to Rustavi Prison to the sound of applause and cheers from those gathered.

“A slap — to the regime” — read a sign Mzia Amaghlobeli held up to her supporters.

