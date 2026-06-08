US national security expert responds to Georgian PM's remarks on improving ties with Washington

US national security expert on Georgia

James Carafano, a senior foreign policy and national security expert at the US think tank Heritage Foundation, has responded to a statement by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, who said the Georgian authorities had not approached Washington with a request to improve relations between the two countries.

In doing so, Kobakhidze contradicted comments made by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who had said that such a request had been made.

The Heritage Foundation is one of the most influential conservative think tanks in the United States, focusing on public policy and exerting significant influence within Republican political circles. James Carafano is regarded as one of its leading foreign policy experts. The Heritage Foundation gained particular prominence among Republicans during the administration of Donald Trump, meaning that its assessments are often seen as reflecting views prevalent in conservative political circles in Washington.

In a post on X, James Carafano said that the Georgian government had chosen a “foolish anti-Western strategy” and would now have to implement “real changes” if it wanted to avoid being “left behind”.

“1) Rubio had no reason to lie. 2) When the Georgian authorities asked [about resetting relations between Georgia and the United States], they already knew the answer, so why ask in the first place? 3) Were they really so foolish as to think the information [about their request] would not leak? 4) This highlights Georgia’s problem: they backed the wrong horse and chose a foolish anti-Western strategy. The US will not let them avoid accountability, and Tbilisi is now scrambling. 5) The reality is that Tbilisi will have to implement real changes, or the country will be left behind,” Carafano wrote.

Background

On 4 June, Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze denied remarks by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the Georgian Dream government had approached Washington to ask what was needed to improve relations between the two countries.

Rubio made the statement during a hearing in the US House of Representatives. According to him, the Georgian side asked the Trump administration how relations with the United States could be improved, and Washington responded by outlining specific steps.

“They took certain actions and let us know that they wanted improved relations with the United States. We told them what would be necessary to achieve that. We received positive responses and hope to see a trajectory different from the current situation,” Rubio said.

Kobakhidze, however, insisted that the Georgian government had never asked the American side such a question.

When a journalist followed up by asking, “So, is Rubio lying?”, Kobakhidze replied:

“No, this is not about lying. When people speak, they may present things through their own interpretation. I state with full responsibility that neither I nor any of my colleagues asked such a question. What we said was that we are ready to discuss any details related to restoring the strategic partnership.

Georgia is not a schoolchild who can be held back a year and told to improve its behaviour. Georgia is a dignified sovereign state, and we have made that clear everywhere. You will not find violations of democracy or the rule of law in Georgia. As for what the United States wants, you will learn that later.”

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