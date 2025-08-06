24 countries call for the release of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli in joint statement
Twenty-four diplomatic missions issued a joint statement concerning Georgian journalist and founder of the independent outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, Mzia Amaghlobeli, once again calling for her release.
“We, the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom — representing the Media Freedom Coalition member states and allied diplomatic missions in Georgia — condemn the disproportionate and politically motivated two-year prison sentence handed down to Mzia Amaghlobeli.
Mzia Amaghlobeli’s situation has been worsened by prolonged pre-trial detention, during which her health — particularly her eyesight — has significantly deteriorated.
Her case, along with the pressure on Batumelebi and Netgazeti, exemplifies the growing intimidation, impunity for violence, and judicial harassment of journalists in Georgia — a clear violation of Georgia’s international commitments to protect media freedom and freedom of expression.
We reiterate the Media Freedom Coalition’s 20 December 2024 statement condemning all forms of violence and intimidation against journalists and media workers.
We express our solidarity with Mzia Amaghlobeli and call for her immediate release,” the statement reads.
Journalist and founder of the independent outlets Batumelebi and Netgazeti, Mzia Amaghlobeli, was sentenced to two years in prison by Batumi City Court judge Nino Sakhelashvili for slapping the head of Batumi police.
Amaghlobeli was initially charged with assaulting a police officer under an article that carries a sentence of four to seven years’ imprisonment. However, on the day of the verdict, the judge reclassified the charge to resisting a police officer — a lesser offence punishable by a fine, house arrest of up to two years, or a prison sentence of two to six years.
Ultimately, Amaghlobeli was sentenced to two years in prison. Judge Nino Sakhelashvili, who is listed on Western sanctions lists, took only a few minutes to announce the verdict and left the courtroom immediately afterward.
