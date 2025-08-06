“We, the diplomatic missions of Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, the European Union, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine and the United Kingdom — representing the Media Freedom Coalition member states and allied diplomatic missions in Georgia — condemn the disproportionate and politically motivated two-year prison sentence handed down to Mzia Amaghlobeli.

Mzia Amaghlobeli’s situation has been worsened by prolonged pre-trial detention, during which her health — particularly her eyesight — has significantly deteriorated.

Her case, along with the pressure on Batumelebi and Netgazeti, exemplifies the growing intimidation, impunity for violence, and judicial harassment of journalists in Georgia — a clear violation of Georgia’s international commitments to protect media freedom and freedom of expression.

We reiterate the Media Freedom Coalition’s 20 December 2024 statement condemning all forms of violence and intimidation against journalists and media workers.

We express our solidarity with Mzia Amaghlobeli and call for her immediate release,” the statement reads.