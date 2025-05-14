Former Georgian defense minister Irakli Okruashvili has been arrested for refusing to pay bail

Former Georgian defense minister arrested

Former Georgian defense minister (2004–2006) Irakli Okruashvili was detained on May 14 for refusing to pay the bail set for his failure to appear before a parliamentary commission formed by Georgian Dream to investigate the “systemic crimes of the previous government.”

The charge carries a penalty of up to one year in prison.

On February 5, 2025, Georgian Dream established a temporary parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of the previous government during the 2003–2012 period, which corresponds to the presidency of Mikheil Saakashvili (currently serving a 12-year prison sentence). The commission later expanded its mandate to include the period up to the present day. It plans to submit its findings during the first week of the September parliamentary session. Based on the commission’s report, Georgian Dream intends to ban the United National Movement, the party founded by Saakashvili, which it considers its main political rival. Georgian Dream representatives have also repeatedly stated that they view all major pro-European opposition forces in Georgia as part of this party and therefore subject to prohibition. On May 13, the Georgian Dream-led parliament passed a legislative package aimed at banning opposition parties.

The events that led to Irakli Okruashvili’s arrest began on March 26, 2025, when he was summoned to appear before a parliamentary commission led by Tea Tsulukiani.

He refused to attend, stating that he did not consider the current parliament or any of its affiliated bodies to be legitimate. In response, he was charged under Article 349 of the Criminal Code, which carries a penalty of either a fine or up to one year of imprisonment.

In April, he was summoned to court to testify. Okruashvili did appear, and after his questioning, the court set bail at 20,000 lari (approximately $8,000) and prohibited him from leaving Georgia until the case was resolved.

The deadline to pay the bail expired on May 8. At a court hearing on May 15, Irakli Okruashvili stated that he had deliberately refused to pay the bail and urged other defendants to do the same and to disobey the judge’s orders. He was arrested in the courtroom.

Lawyer’s explanation

His attorney, Mamuka Chabashvili, stated: “The law does not mandate imprisonment for failure to pay bail if the person is not in hiding and has not committed any unlawful acts. The use of such a preventive measure is illegal.“

Six more opposition figures face jail time for refusing to appear before the commission

Similar charges and bail conditions have been imposed on other opposition politicians who also refused to appear before the investigative commission established by Georgian Dream. The following preventive measures have been assigned:

● A bail of 50,000 lari (approximately $18,000) was imposed on Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, leaders of the “Strong Georgia” coalition; Nika Melia, leader of the “Coalition for Change”; and Giorgi Vashadze, leader of “Strategy Aghmashenebeli”;

● A bail of 30,000 lari (approximately $10,000) was imposed on Nika Gvaramia, leader of the “Akhali” party;

● A bail of 20,000 lari (approximately $8,000) was imposed on Givi Targamadze, a member of the United National Movement.

News in Georgia