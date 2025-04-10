MEP proposes action against Ivanishvili’s assets in France (if any exist)

Ivanishvili’s French citizenship

At a meeting of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, MEP Michael Gahler noted that Bidzina Ivanishvili — honorary chairman and unofficial leader of the Georgian Dream party — holds French citizenship. He suggested that if Ivanishvili has assets in France, certain measures could be taken against them.

In response, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said Gahler had a “deeply Soviet mindset,” claiming that “confiscation and expropriation were the work of the communists.”

“The sooner they realise where some politicians and bureaucrats are taking the European Union, the better,” Papuashvili added.

What Michael Gahler said

“By coming out daily with Georgian and Ukrainian flags — as well as the EU flag — the Georgian people are making clear whose side they are on in this war. They are not on Russia’s side and do not see their future with Russia.

I support the call that if Viktor Orbán is blocking action [against the Georgian government] at the EU level, then at the very least, there must be coordination between our executive bodies and other member states to take measures against the regime — and in particular, Mr Ivanishvili. If I’m not mistaken, he holds French citizenship, so if he has assets in France, certain steps could be taken.

Moreover, I believe we must continue supporting [Georgian civil society] with the resources we have — especially now that USAID has ceased its operations.”