'Political prisoners, persecution, Russian and Iranian influence' — European Parliament adopts resolution on Georgia

The European Parliament adopted a resolution titled “The case of Elene Khoshtaria and the political prisoners under the Georgian Dream regime” by 438 votes to 37.

The resolution condemns the “systematic persecution” of political opponents, journalists and activists by the Georgian government and calls for the immediate release of opposition politician Elene Khoshtaria and others detained “for political reasons” in connection with recent protests.

What the resolution says

The European Parliament “strongly condemns the politically motivated detention of Elene Khoshtaria and all others who have been targeted for exercising their freedom of expression and assembly or for expressing peaceful protest. It also condemns the systematic criminal prosecution of political opponents, journalists and activists by the Georgian Dream regime.”

The European Parliament also “condemns the reported degrading and inhuman treatment inflicted on Khoshtaria during her detention. It calls for her immediate and unconditional release, as well as the release of all others detained for politically motivated reasons. It demands the immediate dropping of politically motivated charges against them. It also expresses deep concern over the continued imprisonment and deteriorating health of former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who has effectively been a political hostage of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili for more than four years.”

The European Parliament further “calls for an independent and transparent investigation into allegations of ill-treatment of detainees and the abuse of national legislation.”

The European Parliament also “calls for an independent and transparent investigation into credible reports of the use of chemical agents against demonstrators.”

It expresses deep concern over the growing political, economic and security influence of Russia, China and Iran in Georgia, as highlighted in a number of studies. It also raises concerns about investigations launched against the authors of such research, in particular the Hudson Institute study by Giorgi Kandelaki and Tinatin Khidasheli. The resolution calls on the Georgian authorities to restore freedom of speech, academic freedom and the right to independent research.

The resolution “strongly condemns the continued adoption of restrictive legislation aimed at suppressing fundamental freedoms, political activity, civic protest and dissent. It calls on the Georgian authorities to repeal these restrictive laws, stop using pre-trial detention for political repression and ensure judicial independence and due process.”

The document also “stresses that the existence of political prisoners is incompatible with the obligations undertaken by Georgia under the Association Agreement.”

The European Parliament “reaffirms its unwavering support for the Georgian people and their democratic European future. It calls on the European Commission and EU member states to provide support and protection for Georgian activists, journalists and opposition figures who are under threat.”

The European Parliament also “calls on the European Union and its member states to impose targeted sanctions and EU visa bans on representatives of the regime and those facilitating its activities who are responsible for politically motivated detentions, persecution and violence against the democratic opposition, dissidents, demonstrators and journalists.”

