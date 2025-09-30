British MP James McCleary: ‘Ivanishvili should allow Georgians to choose their own path'

James McCleary challenges Ivanishvili

At a briefing in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on September 30, British MP James McCleary once again condemned the undemocratic actions of Bidzina Ivanishvili’s government in Georgia.

In his speech, McCleary addressed Ivanishvili, the oligarch and founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, who is regarded as the de facto ruler of Georgia. McCleary urged him to stop the drift toward authoritarianism and to take a series of pro-European steps.

James McCleary:

“We, along with my fellow parliamentarians, have had many discussions about the situation in which Georgia finds itself. It is unacceptable, and the British government recognizes this.

As many of you likely know, the United Kingdom recently imposed sanctions on specific individuals in Georgia for the actions we are witnessing. The arrests of opposition leaders and leading journalists are unacceptable, and political prisoners must be released immediately. I absolutely and unequivocally condemn these repressive measures.

Thanks to our influence, the British government is taking serious steps, in particular sanctions against those individuals whom we know to be behind the Georgian Dream government, including Bidzina Ivanishvili, against whom I personally called for sanctions.

I want to address him directly, because I know he pays attention to what we say in the government and parliament of the United Kingdom.

“I also know that the Georgian Dream government listens to what we say, because they issue statements claiming that I have no idea what I’m talking about.

So I will tell them the following.

If you want us to stop talking about you, if you want us to stop threatening you with sanctions, if you want us to stop telling you what steps to take, if you want us to stop condemning your authoritarian actions in Georgia, then it’s very simple: release the political prisoners and journalists, hold transparent and fair elections, and allow the Georgian people to choose their own path, whether European or otherwise.

So I appeal to you: free the Georgian people, stop the drift toward authoritarianism, ensure free and fair elections in Georgia, and help create a bright future for everyone.”

