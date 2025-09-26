Opinion: “Summoning western ambassadors aims to isolate Georgia from the West”

Summoning ambassadors to Georgia’s foreign ministry

“The summoning of ambassadors is part of a deliberate plan whose main goal is to isolate Georgia from the West,” said political analyst and University of Georgia professor Lasha Dzebisashvili, commenting on the foreign ministry’s decision to summon western envoys.

Dzebisashvili added that bringing the ambassadors to the ministry of foreign affairs would not lead to any changes in the EU’s policy towards Georgia.

On 25 September, the foreign ministry under Georgian Dream summoned the UK’s ambassador, Gareth Ward, and a day earlier, on 24 September, Germany’s ambassador, Peter Fischer. After meeting Fischer, the ministry said it was “concerned about attempts to promote a radical agenda in the country.”

Lasha Dzebisashvili on the summoning of ambassadors to Georgia’s foreign ministry

“Since 28 November 2024, attacks on ambassadors, western representatives and, in particular, the EU in Georgia have become more frequent. The pace is increasing every day, and in my view this is no coincidence.

This is part of a deliberate plan, the main goal of which is to isolate Georgia from the West and, ultimately, confront the Georgian people with a harsh reality: that we are alone and have no partners except China, Russia and some of our other neighbours.

The summoning of ambassadors will not lead to any changes in EU policy towards Georgia. The German government has stated outright that it supports its ambassador. We will see many more such statements.

Everything is moving towards a point where, whether we like it or not, in the near future we will inevitably see sharper messages and declarations promoting the idea of leaving the EU and seeking alternative paths of development.”

