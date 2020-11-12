ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhaz president appoints security officer to newly acquired CT scanner ‘to help department employees’

In Abkhazia, a state special service employee has been assigned to look after a hospital CT scanner by  President Aslan Bzhania, who personally came to the Republican Hospital to introduce the appointee.

Entering the computed tomography room, he told doctors and medical staff that from now on their staff would include an operative of the state security service, who “will assist you in your work.” 

To the perplexed question of a nurse as to what the assistance would entail, the president replied: “So that no one bothers you.”

He gave no further explanations. A few days earlier, Aslan Bzhania announced that the CT scanner at the Republican Hospital would serve the population free of charge until the end of the pandemic. Perhaps this is the reason for the introduction of a special services employee into the computed tomography office, to prevent staff from charging a fee. 

On Tuesday, November 10, a video appeared online showing the president’s visit to the hospital. 

The appearance of the state security service officer has become a running joke on Abkhaz social media.

The total number of confirmed COVID cases in Abkhazia as of today is 4,772 people, including 55 deaths and 2,929 recovered.

