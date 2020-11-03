Abkhazia reducing budgetary costs — no cars for officials to be purchased next year

Economic crisis and the pandemic are forcing the government of Abkhazia to reduce costs. In the budget for the next year, the government has decided not to purchase new service cars for state officials

The 2021 state budget draft prepared by the Cabinet of Ministers will lack the line for service vehicles purchases. Besides, expenses for the purchase of office furniture and fuel will be considerably decreased as well.

The bill, which has yet to be approved by the parliament, provides income to the amount of RUB 10.6 billion (approx. USD 130 million) and expenses in the amount of RUB 10.7 billion (approx. USD 140 million) in the 2021 state budget.

Compared to this year, the budget income has increased by RUB 503 million (approx. 6.3 million), however Abkhazia’s own income will decrease by RUB 254 million. Covering the difference in the amount of RUB 757 million (approx. USD 9.5 million) between the expenses and income is planned through Russian financial aid.

Minister of Finances Vladimir Delba says that the priority among the budget costs is given, as before, to the expenses on defense capacity, law enforcement, large-scale expenses are envisaged for the healthcare system.

“Programs operated within the healthcare system this year will be fully preserved in the next financial year as well. Besides, there will be a new program in the amount of RUB 40 million for the protection of the population against the coronavirus infection for the next year”, said the Minister of Finances.

One new feature of the 2021 budget will see funds collected from tax revenues fully directed towards income in local budgets.

