Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, August 26, Georgia. Ivanishvili: "[The West] needs us as much as we need them. Once we win decisively, no one will dare cause us problems"
● All leaders of the ruling party, led by its honorary chairman, oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, participated in a campaign meeting in the highland city of Ambrolauri. Ivanishvili was once again shielded by his podium with bulletproof glass, with a large EU flag featuring oversized gold stars behind him (as seen in the photo). He reiterated the need to “judge and destroy the United National Movement,” one of the leading opposition parties, “to save Georgia.” Ivanishvili also stated that “once the war ends, the unhealthy attitude towards Georgia will shift to the opposite. Remember, they [likely referring to the West] need us as much as we need them. ‘Georgian Dream’ must win the parliamentary elections in October so convincingly that no one is tempted to create problems for Georgia’s elected government.”
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, at the same rally, claimed that “certain forces” are trying to sow hatred, aggression, and polarization in Georgia, falsely blaming the ruling party for it. He insisted these divisions are artificially created from outside the country.
● Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili echoed these sentiments, criticizing those “pretending to be more Georgian than the people of Georgia” and accusing them of trying to dictate how the country should be run, which he claimed is an affront to Georgia’s sovereignty.
● Opposition party leader Mamuka Khazaradze of “Lelo” stated, “On October 26, the people of Georgia will deliver a severe verdict against the current government that is betraying our country and leading it toward Russia.” He vowed that “Georgian Dream” would no longer be in power starting October 27.
● Giorgi Gakharia, leader of the “For Georgia” party, stated: “We have visited many regions and see how people’s sentiments have changed compared to the previous parliamentary elections. Everyone is very tired; people no longer trust the ruling party. They see it as a political force that lies. Everyone understands that the country needs change, and they are all waiting for that change.” Former Prime Minister Gakharia and his party, along with “Lelo,” are among the leading opposition forces that the current Prime Minister, Irakli Kobakhidze, intends to ban and prosecute. Read more here
● U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller expressed deep concern over the increasingly anti-democratic rhetoric and actions of the “Georgian Dream” party, particularly their plans to outlaw opposition parties. He urged the Georgian government to stop demonizing critics, restrict dissent, and return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration.
● The Georgian Chess Federation posted on Facebook that Bidzina Ivanishvili’s son, Tsotne, made the honorary first move in the eighth round of the Women’s World Grand Prix in Tbilisi (pictured). One comment under the post read: “You should be ashamed. Georgia has plenty of chess players with that rating. Stop turning the whole country into your playground.”
● Hacker group Anonymous warned the Georgian government of mass cyberattacks if they continue their authoritarian policies. The statement was in response to the Prime Minister’s remarks about outlawing and prosecuting opposition leaders after the election. Anonymous compared “Georgian Dream” to “the darkest regimes of Belarus and North Korea.”
Monday, August 26, Azerbaijan. Foreign Ministry: "The claims that people in Azerbaijan are allegedly persecuted for their political beliefs are false and unacceptable"
● “The claims that people in Azerbaijan are persecuted for their political beliefs or that criminal cases against those posing as journalists or human rights defenders are politically motivated are fundamentally wrong and unacceptable,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ayhan Hajizadeh. This was his response to EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy spokesperson Peter Stano’s statement in *Politico* that “independent journalists, human rights defenders, and civil society representatives have been arrested in Azerbaijan since last year.” Stano called for their release.
• Seven journalists and editors from the popular outlet Abzas Media, currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, face new charges that could result in up to 12 years in prison. They firmly deny the charges, calling them politically motivated. Read more here
• Last week, Bahruz Samedov, a young activist, political scientist, and doctoral student at Charles University in Prague, was arrested on charges of treason. He also categorically denies the allegations. Read more here
● “If German MP Frank Schwabe plans to attend the COP29 forum in Azerbaijan, he should know that those who voted against the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE are on the ‘undesirables’ list. If any of them arrive in Azerbaijan before the delegation’s mandate is restored, they will be denied entry,” said Ayhan Hajizadeh. Schwabe had earlier stated in an interview with *Radio Free Europe* that Azerbaijan is not interested in Council of Europe membership and accused Baku of ignoring values important to the CoE, noting that PACE was not invited to observe the snap parliamentary elections in Milli Majlis on September 1.
● Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone call with Iran’s new Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, inviting each other for mutual visits.
● A total of 991 candidates will compete for 125 parliamentary seats in Azerbaijan’s snap elections on September 1.
● A mine exploded in the Fizuli district, injuring construction worker Radju Aslanov, who is now in stable condition.
● “Since the start of the second Karabakh war, more than 370 people have fallen victim to landmines,” said Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva. “The lack of accurate maps of mined areas in Azerbaijan not only endangers lives but also hinders the safe return of displaced persons to their lands,” she added.
● Baku launched its first bike-sharing service, with around 50 bike parking stations equipped with information boards providing rental instructions (photo).
● The CIS Archery Championship will be held in Khankendi (Karabakh) in 2025.
● Baku hosted a vintage car parade and exhibition (photo), featuring classic cars produced before 1984. The oldest among them was a 1929 Mercedes Benz Gazelle.
Monday, August 26, Armenia. An apple was thrown at Nikol Pashinyan from the balcony of a residential building in Yerevan
● An apple was thrown at Nikol Pashinyan from the balcony of a residential building in Yerevan. The 71-year-old resident was detained but later released under a travel ban. The incident occurred as the Prime Minister was riding his bicycle to Lake Sevan, passing through the Kanaker-Zeytun district of Yerevan. The apple was thrown from the 9th floor balcony. It is unclear whether it hit Pashinyan or someone in his entourage.
● Residents of the newly built “Vozrozhdenie” neighborhood blocked Monte Melkonyan Street in Yerevan. They have been requesting crosswalks and traffic lights for their road section for three years. To draw attention, the protesters chalked their own crosswalk on the road.
● Yerevan defeated Turkish champion Şişli 4:1 in the third round of Group D in the UEFA Futsal Champions League preliminary qualifying round. The Armenian team secured 2 wins and 1 loss, finishing 2nd in the group.
