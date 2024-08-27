Ivanishvili is ready to recognize Abkhazia

According to Ana Natsvlishvili, one of the leaders of the electoral coalition “Strong Georgia,” Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” plans to recognize the independence of Abkhazia in exchange for guarantees from Russia to maintain his power. She believes that Ivanishvili is seeking to secure a constitutional majority in the parliamentary elections on October 26, 2020, to implement this “dangerous and deceptive plan.”

What Ana Natsvlishvili said

“It is clear that Bidzina Ivanishvili intends to recognize Abkhazia in exchange for guarantees to remain in power. This is Russia’s plan to recognize Abkhazia and betray Georgia.

The Georgian Constitution explicitly states the country’s territorial integrity.

In particular:

Article 1.

Georgia is an independent, unified, and indivisible state, as confirmed by the referendum held on March 31, 1991, across the entire country, including the Abkhazian SSR and the former South Ossetian Autonomous District, and by the Law on the Restoration of the State Independence of Georgia dated April 9, 1991.

Article 2.

The territory of Georgia is defined as of December 21, 1991. The territorial integrity of Georgia and the inviolability of its state borders are confirmed by the Constitution and laws of Georgia, recognized by the international community and international organizations. The alienation of Georgian territory is prohibited. The state border can only be changed through a bilateral agreement with a neighboring state.

Why does Ivanishvili want to amend the Constitution?!

It is clear what task he has received from the Kremlin. Ivanishvili is carrying out Russia’s orders. Playing with independence, territorial integrity, and the sovereignty of the country is treachery.

Georgia is independent, its territorial integrity is recognized by the country’s constitution and the international community, and no matter how much Ivanishvili tries to rewrite it at the Kremlin’s behest, it will come to nothing.”

During the “Georgian Dream” election campaign, Bidzina Ivanishvili stated that the issue of restoring Georgia’s territorial integrity “could arise at any moment” and that when it does, appropriate constitutional amendments would be necessary, particularly concerning the country’s governance system and territorial structure.

Earlier, the political council of “Georgian Dream” made a similar statement, noting that “if Georgia’s territorial integrity is restored through peaceful means, it will be necessary to amend the Georgian Constitution to align the governance system and territorial structure with the new reality.”

