Abkhazia is preparing a "blacklist" of deputies who may lose their Russian citizenship

Russia blacklists Abkhazian deputies

By Kremlin order, Abkhazian president Aslan Bzhania must submit a list of deputies to Moscow for the revocation of their Russian citizenship. Their “offense” is blocking the passage of a law on apartments and other projects backed by Russia. This information is not yet confirmed, but it hasn’t been denied either.

The Abkhazian opposition Telegram channel “Respublika” reports that Aslan Bzhania has appealed to Moscow, complaining about parliamentary deputies, the opposition, and public figures. He suggested stripping Russian citizenship from those who oppose the apartment law.

This information is backed by a leaked scan of the protocol from a meeting on August 19 between Bzhania and Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration.

The protocol states that until Bzhania fulfills commitments to Moscow—ratifying the Agreement on Mutual Recognition of Judicial and Arbitration Decisions, passing laws on apartment construction, and providing benefits for Russian investors—Russia will halt financial aid to Abkhazia and impose commercial (unaffordable) electricity prices.

The most shocking detail in the protocol is a third point, which instructs the Abkhazian side to gather information on deputies and opposition figures obstructing these projects. Those placed on the “blacklist” are set to lose their Russian citizenship.

An Abkhazian passport holds little international weight, so most of the population holds dual citizenship with Russia. Losing Russian citizenship would mean forfeiting numerous benefits, including the ability to travel abroad.

It remains unclear whether the leaked protocol is authentic or a fake. No official comments have been made yet. If the protocol is genuine, it could trigger a major political crisis in Abkhazia and potentially lead to the president’s resignation.

Aslan Bzhania must urgently deny the authenticity of the protocol, either personally or through his official representatives, says Inal Khashig, editor of the Abkhazian newspaper Chegemskaya Pravda.

“Additionally, a response from the Russian authorities is essential. I believe a statement from the Russian ambassador to Abkhazia would be very timely,” Khashig adds.

He also argues that Abkhazian law enforcement must investigate the source of the document. If it turns out to be genuine, it could lead to the president’s early resignation, along with all the relevant legal proceedings.

