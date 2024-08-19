Another femicide in Abkhazia, but no domestic violence law

Femicide in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, a recently released man killed his wife, prompting civil society representatives to call for the adoption of a domestic violence law.

The murder took place on August 16 in a residential area of Sukhum. Forty-year-old Edgar Pachulia, who had been released from prison just a few days earlier, drove to the courtyard of the apartment building where his ex-wife Ilona lived to talk with her. The conversation quickly turned into an argument, during which he pulled out a folding knife and, in front of multiple witnesses, stabbed her in the abdomen.

Ilona was taken to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save her, and she died from her injuries. Edgar Pachulia has been arrested and is currently in custody.

Edgar and Ilona had two young children, who are now left without a mother and, in fact, without a father.

Civil society representatives are deeply concerned about the incident and even more alarmed that this is not the first case of women being killed by their husbands.

“This highlights the urgent need for a domestic violence law, which has been pending in Parliament for years,” they argue.

Social media is unanimously condemning Edgar Pachulia. However, journalist Eleonora Gilyoyan observes that the vast majority of commenters are women.

