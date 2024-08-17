Abkhazian State Security Service has accused a journalist of discrediting the agency

Abkhazian SSG accused journalist

The Abkhazian State Security Service (SSG) has accused journalist Nizfa Arshba of discrediting the agency. Additionally, the SSG revealed that Arshba had previously been denied permission to travel to Georgia.

The controversy began when Nizfa Arshba, on her Telegram channel “Aiaashara,” reported that several SSG employees had been dismissed for opposing a draft law on apartments, which is being promoted by president Aslan Bzhania.

The SSG issued a statement asserting that the information is inaccurate:

“The publication was authored by Nizfa Darismanovna Arshba, who recently received a justified refusal for her upcoming trip to Georgia.

The dissemination of such misinformation is nothing more than an attempt to discredit a state institution where hundreds of Abkhazian officers serve diligently. It is important to note that discrediting the Republic of Abkhazia and its state institutions primarily serves the interests of Georgia.”

The local journalism community has reacted critically to the SSG’s denial.

“Does this mean that she [Nizfa Arshba] got a refusal and therefore spread what you consider inaccurate information? Or is there a connection between these two events? If not, why do we need to know that she even requested permission?” questions journalist Eleonora Giloyan on her Telegram channel.

Editor of “Nuzhnaya Gazeta” Isida Chania claims that Nizfa Arshba never made a request to the SSG for travel to Georgia and accuses the agency’s leadership of unprofessionalism:

“This also demonstrates the complete lack of any professional skills among the leaders of this agency. In their so-called denial, they do not refute the information published by the journalist but instead attempt to accuse her of treason,” writes Chania.

The Association of Journalists and Media Workers of Abkhazia has demanded that the SSG provide a list of all citizens of the republic who have traveled to Georgia from 2020 to the present, including the purposes of their trips. Additionally, the association demands the publication of a copy of Nizfa Arshba’s request for permission to travel to Georgia and the “justified refusal” if such documents exist.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.