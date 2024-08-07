Why Sergei Shamba returned for the third time as Abkhazia's minister of foreign affairs: An opinion

Sergei Shamba as Abkhazia’s foreign minister

The position of minister of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia had been vacant for over two months. On August 6, president Aslan Bzhania appointed Sergei Shamba to the role – one of the most well-known politicians in the republic, who has previously served as Minister of Foreign Affairs twice.

Inal Khashig, editor of the newspaper Chegemskaya Pravda and JAMnews editor in Abkhazia, comments on Shamba’s return to the position and explains why, in his view, the president made this choice.

Shamba’s appointment came at an inopportune moment, as his son, Orkhan Shamba, found himself at the center of a scandal and became the focus of public outrage in Abkhazia.

Fourteen years later, Sergei Shamba returns to the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia. During this time, he briefly served as prime minister and unsuccessfully ran for president. After that, from 2011 to 2020, he held no official positions but remained active in politics. With the election of the current president Aslan Bzhania, Shamba received a modest role as Secretary of the Security Council, a position that does not compare hierarchically to the level of influence he previously had and still maintains.

In early May 2024, Inal Ardzinba was dismissed from the position of head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia. Shamba had been a strong advocate for Ardzinba’s entry into Abkhazian politics and continued to unofficially support him throughout his tenure. However, the style, methods, and philosophy of Ardzinba’s work were so different from Shamba’s approach as Minister that it was impossible to consider it a continuation of Shamba’s traditions.

Nevertheless, this contradiction may be misleading. The world was different when Shamba last led the Ministry, and long-term involvement in politics can ultimately change one’s worldview beyond recognition.

Sergei Shamba’s return to the position of minister of Foreign Affairs was not unexpected. For over a month, rumors circulated about his possible appointment to this role. Although some sources claimed that Shamba was not particularly eager to lead the Ministry, it seems he was eventually persuaded.

In reality, president Bzhania had limited options. Acting Minister Odysseus Bigvava, despite working in the Ministry, lacked direct diplomatic experience as he specialized in legal issues. Without any significant political background, Bigvava is perceived as an ordinary bureaucrat. In stable times, this might even be seen as an advantage for the president.

Given the current state of president Bzhania’s foreign policy, which often draws public criticism, it makes sense that he would want to share the burden and have a Minister of Foreign Affairs who can effectively handle key issues. An ordinary bureaucrat wouldn’t be suitable for this role. What’s needed is a prominent political figure with diplomatic experience, and among Bzhania’s close associates, Sergei Shamba is the only one who fits this bill.

As for Shamba, his return to the Ministry can be compared to a renowned footballer returning to his home club for the final stages of his career. Similarly, Shamba’s comeback to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represents the concluding chapter of his long political journey.

