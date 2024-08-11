fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

New Abkhazian Foreign Minister: Geneva process has no alternative

messenger vk-black email copy print

Geneva process and new Abkhazian FM

The new Abkhazian foreign minister, Sergey Shamba, considers the main task of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be preventing war. He views the Geneva process as irreplaceable, as it allows for communication with various countries, including Georgia.

His predecessor, Inal Ardzinba, on the other hand, advocated for moving the negotiations from Geneva to Minsk, effectively curtailing Abkhazia’s contacts with various international organizations.

Now, the focus has shifted, and there is reason to expect a more active role for Abkhazia in engaging not only with Moscow but also with other mediators in the Georgian-Abkhazian negotiation process.

To say that there are no results from the Geneva discussions is incorrect. The fact that we are talking is already a result. When diplomats talk, the guns are silent.

In the 30 years since the war, we have achieved significant results, and quick solutions in diplomacy are rare. One of the issues we raise in Geneva, and hope to eventually achieve, is the prevention of a new war,” Sergey Shamba said in an interview with the Russian agency Sputnik Abkhazia.

He noted that preventing the outbreak of a new war is particularly challenging, as it must be done in a region currently experiencing numerous upheavals:

This includes what’s happening in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Black Sea, which has recently become an arena of confrontation. There are more and more NATO reconnaissance aircraft appearing in its waters. This tension is a serious concern for us.

Therefore, there are many threats facing us, and the tasks for Abkhazian diplomacy today are no fewer than they were before. This is what we will focus on.”

Shamba is clearly trying to normalize the atmosphere for a more productive negotiation process. For example, he told another Russian agency, RIA Novosti, that “no Russian naval base is planned in Ochamchira,” only a “border post with border patrol boats.” This contradicts previous statements by Abkhazian president Aslan Bzhania, who regularly claimed that a Russian naval base would be established in Ochamchira.

Terms, place names, opinions and ideas suggested by the author of the publication are her / his own and do not necessarily coincide with the opinions and ideas of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent or otherwise ethically unacceptable.

Most read

1

"Talk of stopping projects" — Lugar lab in Georgia might lose U.S. support

2

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

3

Yerevan and Baku to exclude one contentious issue from the peace agreement. What’s next?

4

Russian border guards leave Zvartnots airport but remain in Armenia

5

"I worked 12 hours, shaking with fever." The story of a striking online casino employee in Georgia. VIDEO

6

Azerbaijani journalist arrested in Tbilisi; family alleges political repression

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews